Considering that the premise of Altered Carbon is about people who can change into different bodies called "sleeves," it makes sense that some of the characters from season 1 will have new faces.

Anthony Mackie -- best known for his role as Sam Wilson/Falcon in Captain America: Civil War and the Avengers movies -- will play the lead character, mercenary Takeshi Kovacs. Actor Joel Kinnaman originally played the character in season 1.

Simone Missick -- who played Detective Misty Knight in the Netflix Marvel shows The Defenders, Luke Cage and Iron Fist -- joins as the character Trepp.

Dina Shihabi, who played Neda Kazemi in Daredevil, is a new character named Dig 301.