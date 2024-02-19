19/02/24/0320243 story
posted by martyb on Sunday February 24, @01:12PM
from the does-altered-carbon-make-altered-diamonds? dept.
from the does-altered-carbon-make-altered-diamonds? dept.
Considering that the premise of Altered Carbon is about people who can change into different bodies called "sleeves," it makes sense that some of the characters from season 1 will have new faces.
Anthony Mackie -- best known for his role as Sam Wilson/Falcon in Captain America: Civil War and the Avengers movies -- will play the lead character, mercenary Takeshi Kovacs. Actor Joel Kinnaman originally played the character in season 1.
Simone Missick -- who played Detective Misty Knight in the Netflix Marvel shows The Defenders, Luke Cage and Iron Fist -- joins as the character Trepp.
Dina Shihabi, who played Neda Kazemi in Daredevil, is a new character named Dig 301.
Will the erstwhile Marvel actors augment the show, or drag it down?
Netflix Mind-Bender Altered Carbon Gets Marvel Actors for Season 2 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.