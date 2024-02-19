Submitted via IRC for fyngyrz
Navy files for patent on room-temperature superconductor
A scientist working for the U.S. Navy has filed for a patent on a room-temperature superconductor, representing a potential paradigm shift in energy transmission and computer systems.
Salvatore Cezar Pais is listed as the inventor on the Navy's patent application made public by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Thursday.
The application claims that a room-temperature superconductor can be built using a wire with an insulator core and an aluminum PZT (lead zirconate titanate) coating deposited by vacuum evaporation with a thickness of the London penetration depth and polarized after deposition.
An electromagnetic coil is circumferentially positioned around the coating such that when the coil is activated with a pulsed current, a non-linear vibration is induced, enabling room temperature superconductivity.
"This concept enables the transmission of electrical power without any losses and exhibits optimal thermal management (no heat dissipation)," according to the patent document, "which leads to the design and development of novel energy generation and harvesting devices with enormous benefits to civilization."
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 24, @06:00PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/London_penetration_depth [wikipedia.org]
Several kilometers? No, 50 to 500 nanometers, typically.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Sunday February 24, @06:06PM
Unfortunately the times when you had to provide a working prototype with your patent application are long gone.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday February 24, @06:14PM (1 child)
I'm not sure how this works in the USA, but surely the patent should be held by the USA and not the Navy. After all, it was public money that presumably paid the wages of the scientist working for the Navy. Would the Army, Air Force or any other public organisation have to pay to use the knowledge and techniques outlined in the patent?
It's always my fault...
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday February 24, @06:25PM
All its documents are in the public domain. The declassified ones anyway.
Soggy Jobs' Indiegogo's Pitch Video! [youtube.com] PLZ 2 SHARE!
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday February 24, @06:24PM
It is the depth to which a magnetic field penetrates a superconductor.
I was previously unaware it would not penetrate far, but it is too early in the morning to contemplate way, as I have not had my coffee.
Soggy Jobs' Indiegogo's Pitch Video! [youtube.com] PLZ 2 SHARE!