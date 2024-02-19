from the 👑 dept.
Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime Announces His Body is Ready for Retirement
Nintendo of America's well-loved president Reggie Fils-Aime is retiring after 15 years with the company. April 15 will be his last day on the job. Reggie will be replaced as NOA President by Doug Bowser, who's currently the company's senior VP of sales and marketing. So, yes, Nintendo of America will soon by led by (Doug) Bowser. I can't imagine Mario will be happy about this.
The Nintendo Switch has been an unqualified success so far, with Nintendo recently promising increased holiday season production to meet demand and expectations of over 16 million total sales by the end of March 2018. Reporting now suggests the company is expecting that sales pace to increase markedly in the coming year, though, and another associated production increase would come with both a fair amount of potential and risk for the company.
The production news comes from The Wall Street Journal, which cites "people with direct knowledge of the matter" in reporting that Nintendo plans to make 25 to 30 million Switch units in the coming fiscal year (which starts in April 2018). That's a major increase from the 13 million produced for the current fiscal year, which itself was a sizable increase from the company's initial plans to make just 8 million units for the console's first full year on shelves. WSJ's sources say those production numbers could go up even higher if coming holiday season sales are strong.
Nintendo exec: Failed Wii U is responsible for Switch's success
The success of the company's latest gaming console, the Nintendo Switch, is the result of lessons taken from the failed Wii U, according to Reggie Fils-Aimé, the president of Nintendo America.
[...] The console also didn't have a consistent flow of new games supporting the system. "We've addressed that with the Nintendo Switch -- having a steady pace of new launches is critical," he said. The Switch includes games like "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," "Super Mario Odyssey" and "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe."
Another issue with the Wii U was that it didn't have "strong support" from Nintendo's third-party partners, Fils-Aimé said. "Whether it's the big companies like Electronic Arts, or whether it's the smaller independent developer, we need those companies to create content to support us. We have that now with Nintendo Switch," he said.
Nintendo has announced the date for its re-release of its re-release of the NES, the NES Classic Edition. The console, which sold out immediately upon its debut in November 2016, will return to...
Mentioning this for those that wanted one but didn't snag one last time they were available. SuperNES too, and both expected to be available until the end of the year. List of built-in NES games included in link.
Nintendo expects stock "through the end of the year" after June 29 relaunch.
After plans for a summer re-launch were announced last September, the NES Classic Edition will be available once again starting on June 29 in both North America and Europe, Nintendo announced via Twitter last night. While the plug-and-play hardware saw widespread shortages during a limited production run from late 2016 through early 2017, Nintendo now says that both the NES and Super NES Classic Edition systems "are expected to be available through the end of the year."
After the NES Classic sold more than 2.3 million units in just under six months, Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime admitted in an interview with Gamespot that there was a "marketplace disconnect" between Nintendo's expectations and the demand for the self-contained system, which contains 30 NES games for a $60 MSRP. He added to Time magazine, "We've got a lot going on right now and we don't have unlimited resources."
Since then, it seems the company may have learned how to commit sufficient resources to the popular line of nostalgic hardware. Fils-Aime promised "dramatically increased" production for the Super NES Classic back in September and has since then sold nearly 5.3 million units in about six months, avoiding the shortages and secondhand markup that plagued the NES Classic's initial launch.
