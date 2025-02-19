Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Redox OS Exploring Coreboot Payload

posted by Fnord666 on Monday February 25, @05:34AM   Printer-friendly
from the not-redux dept.
OS

Apparition writes:

Redox OS (the Unix-like microkernel OS written in Rust) is working on a native Coreboot payload along with bug fixes and a new release.

Lead Redox OS developer Jeremy Soller tweeted that "it's time for Redox OS to become a Coreboot payload." It looks like Redox OS is working on native Coreboot payload support for this interesting Rust operating system rather than first needing to use one of the bootloaders as a Coreboot payload before hitting Redox OS.

[...] The Redox OS twitter also went on to outline they are working on fixes to their networking stack, fixes to curl / cargo / git, advancing towards the state of being able to self-host itself (build Redox OS on Redox OS), improving the relibc C library implementation, porting more applications to running on Redox OS, and at that point to also prepare a new release. And, yes, exploring Coreboot payload capabilities.

Previously: Microkernel, Rust-Programmed Redox OS's Devs Slam Linux, Unix, GPL

Original Submission


«  SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule Gets NASA Thumbs-Up for March Test Flight

Related Stories

Microkernel, Rust-Programmed Redox OS's Devs Slam Linux, Unix, GPL 34 comments

bitstream writes:

There's a new operating system that wants to do away with the old mistakes and cruft in other operating systems. It's called Redox OS and is available on GitHub. It's aimed at creating an alternative OS that is able to run almost all Linux executables with only minimal modifications. It features a pure ecosystem using the Rust programming language which they hope will improve correctness and security over other OSes. They are not afraid to prioritize correctness over compatibility. The philosophy being that "Redox isn't afraid of dropping the bad parts of POSIX while preserving modest Linux API compatibility."

Redox levels harsh criticisms at other OSes, saying "...we will not replicate the mistakes made by others. This is probably the most important tenet of Redox. In the past, bad design choices were made by Linux, Unix, BSD, HURD, and so on. We all make mistakes, that's no secret, but there is no reason to repeat others' mistakes." Not stopping there, the Redox documentation contains blunt critiques of Plan 9, the GPL, and other mainstays.

Redox OS seems to be supported on the i386 and x86_64 platforms. The aims are microkernel design, implementation in Rust language, optional GUI — Orbital, newlib for C programs, MIT license, drivers in userspace, common Unix commands included, and plans for ZFS.

They want to do away with syscalls that stay around forever and drivers for hardware that, for a long time, simply isn't possible to buy any more. They also provide a codebase that doesn't require you to navigate around 25 million lines of code like Linux.

Perhaps the mathematically proven L4 microkernel is something to consider over the monolithic kernel approach where any single driver can wreck the system? One aspect to look out for is if they map the graphic cards into user space.

Original Submission

Redox OS Exploring Coreboot Payload | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday February 25, @06:19AM

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Monday February 25, @06:19AM (#806227) Homepage Journal

    -boot?

    If you support Multiboot then GNU grub needs nothing else to boot your OS. I expect there's a UEFI Application that supports any Multiboot kernel.

    Every operating system ever created tends to have its own boot loader. Installing a new operating system on a machine generally involves installing a whole new set of boot mechanisms, each with completely different install-time and boot-time user interfaces. Getting multiple operating systems to coexist reliably on one machine through typical chaining mechanisms can be a nightmare. There is little or no choice of boot loaders for a particular operating system — if the one that comes with the operating system doesn't do exactly what you want, or doesn't work on your machine, you're screwed.

    While we may not be able to fix this problem in existing proprietary operating systems, it shouldn't be too difficult for a few people in the free operating system communities to put their heads together and solve this problem for the popular free operating systems. That's what this specification aims for. Basically, it specifies an interface between a boot loader and a operating system, such that any complying boot loader should be able to load any complying operating system. This specification does not specify how boot loaders should work — only how they must interface with the operating system being loaded.

    --
    Soggy Jobs' Indiegogo's Pitch Video! [youtube.com] PLZ 2 SHARE!
(1)