Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

PayPal’s Terms and Conditions are Longer than Shakespeare's Hamlet

posted by martyb on Monday February 25, @04:23PM   Printer-friendly
from the What-do-you-read,-my-lord?-Words,-words,-words. dept.
Digital Liberty

canopic jug writes:

We should each take privacy seriously, even online, and there is a distinction between privacy and security. The latter is a choice, the former is a right. Despite that it is not feasible for most people to read the terms and conditions for the online services which they use, especially when these terms of service weigh in with multiple tens of thousands of words per document.

Private text messages aside, who really cares about data privacy, right? If your photos, contacts, calendar, email, browsing history, search history, musical tastes, files, thousands of status updates, likes, shares and physical movements are all in the cloud, who really cares?

Please read that last paragraph again and let it sink in – that is probably more data than your nearest and dearest have about you. Yet generally speaking, people don’t seem to be concerned that such volumes of data are out there and being used without our consent.

PayPal’s terms and conditions are longer than Hamlet! The vast majority of people will not have the time, or inclination, to read and decipher thousands of words in legalese to work out where their data is going. Ipso facto, this data is being shared without our consent, regardless of whether we have accepted the terms and conditions or not.

Original Submission


«  Thirty-Million-Page Backup of Humanity Headed to Moon Aboard Israeli Lander
PayPal’s Terms and Conditions are Longer than Shakespeare's Hamlet | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 3 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)