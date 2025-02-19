19/02/25/1951216 story
posted by mrpg on Monday February 25, @07:00PM
from the CC dept.
from the CC dept.
The world's forests are increasingly taking up more carbon, partially offsetting the carbon being released by the burning of fossil fuels and by deforestation in the tropics, according to a new study.
The findings, published in the journal Biogeosciences, suggest that forests are growing more vigorously, and therefore, locking away more carbon. Even so, the concentration of heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is still on the rise.
[...] The increased plant growth in global forests could be due to several factors, including higher concentrations of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, warmer temperatures and increased availability of nitrogen.
Perhaps we should re-forest the deserts of the world.
World's Forests Increasingly Taking up More Carbon | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday February 25, @08:21PM
Perhaps we should "insert another unrealistic goal here"