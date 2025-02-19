Stories
Wild Carnivores Stage a Comeback in Britain

Phoenix666 writes:

Phys.org:

Once-endangered carnivorous mammals such as otters, polecats and pine martens have staged a remarkable comeback in Britain in recent decades, a new review shows.

The study found that – with the exception of wildcats – the status of Britain's native mammalian carnivores (badger, fox, otter, pine marten, polecat, stoat and weasel) has "markedly improved" since the 1960s.

The species have largely "done it for themselves" – recovering once harmful human activities had been stopped or reduced, according to scientists from the University of Exeter, Vincent Wildlife Trust, the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology and Scottish Natural Heritage.

Hunting, trapping, control by gamekeepers, use of toxic chemicals and destruction of habitats contributed to the decline of most predatory mammals in the 19th and early 20th Centuries.

The UK population grew from 53 million to 75 million over the same period--perhaps man and wildlife can co-exist.

  • (Score: 2) by bob_super on Tuesday February 26, @12:39AM

    by bob_super (1357) on Tuesday February 26, @12:39AM (#806704)

    Would they vote for Brexit ?

  • (Score: 2) by captain normal on Tuesday February 26, @12:58AM

    by captain normal (2205) on Tuesday February 26, @12:58AM (#806709)

    Martins, otter and badgers have hide that is good for making coats, mittens and hats, Stoats are basically weasels, and while they also have good fur, they are also a danger to food critters like chickens and rabbits, same for fox and polecats. After WWII people started using the hide of the Nauga.
    "A marketing campaign of the 1960s and 1970s asserted humorously that Naugahyde was obtained from the skin of an animal called a "Nauga". The claim became an urban myth. The campaign emphasized that, unlike other animals, which must typically be slaughtered to obtain their hides, Naugas can shed their skin without harm to themselves."
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Naugahyde [wikipedia.org]

