For starters, the 8-megapixel camera has an IR sensor and transmitter for 3D-mapping and motion-captioning purposes. This enables the G8 to use 3D mapping for face unlock, similar to the Apple iPhone's Face ID feature. And because the previous G7 only used 2D facial recognition, face unlock on the G8 is more secure and it can be done in low-light conditions.

The G8 also allows you to unlock the phone by scanning the veins in your hand. (Yes, you read that correctly.) LG calls this new biometric authentication Hand ID. The phone's IR sensor gathers information from the hemoglobin in your blood, and renders a unique image of your veins inside your hand. Hovering your hand over the camera, you won't need to touch your phone at all to unlock it.