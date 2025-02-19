from the masculinity-is-not-toxic dept.
A school in Québec has created a zone where kids can be turbulent and throw each other to the ground:
Some Quebec elementary schools experiment with letting kids play rough
[...] Bernier believes that, rather than encouraging violence, the project actually prevents it by showing kids how to expend their energy in an appropriate way.
“We’re not seeing (violence), because we ban violence,” she said. “The kids who are there to hit are immediately taken out,” she said.
Lenore Skenazy, a New York-based author and speaker who founded the website Free Range Kids, said humans and almost every animal species, have been play-fighting since the dawn of time.
“To act like that is automatically aggressive and evil and cruel is to misinterpret a basic stage of childhood,” she said in a phone interview.
For safety reasons they forbid kicks, punches and they teach kids how to fall.
I feel that this measure has the possibility to be of immense help to the young boys that are struggling in schools. I don't know about the situation in the states but here in Québec boys are less successful than girls at getting a high school diploma, and it only gets worse from there.
I was in grade school not too long ago and this sounds like what would happen every lunch break. Usually it involved chasing a ball of some kind (eg, smear the queer). Has that game been banned or something?