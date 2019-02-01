19/02/26/0437221 story
posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday February 26, @02:36PM
To fix the potholes and crumbling roads, federal, state and local governments rely on fuel taxes, which raise more than US$80 billion a year and pay for around three-quarters of what the U.S. spends on building new roads and maintaining them.
I recently purchased an electric car, the Tesla Model 3. While swerving down a particularly rutted highway in New York, the economist in me began to wonder, what will happen to the roads as fewer and fewer cars run on gasoline? Who will pay to fix the streets?
Will toll roads become universal to bridge the funding gap?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 26, @02:45PM (1 child)
If the fuel tax doesn't generate enough income, they will make up new taxes or raise existing ones to make up for it. Don't worry, if there is one thing the state consistently succeeds at, it's finding something to tax.
The most obvious tax would be one on electricity. Or maybe on energy in general.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 26, @02:58PM
Buy a shovel with your tax savings.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 26, @02:46PM
How about regular taxes instead of consumption taxes? How about mileage * weight**2 tax when renew insurance on your car?? Or just, you know, general tax? I know, mind blowing.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday February 26, @02:49PM
Trucks already pay mileage taxes. Just extend that to cars. With GPS, it's a simple matter to keep track of how many miles you travel in each state. Just have the computer spit it out each month, or each quarter, or whatever. Send the statement along with your payment to your county or state capital. The state can worry about balancing funds among the other states. Problem solved. Or, maybe you don't even get the printout - the data goes straight to the state, and the state bills you. That's even simpler.
Whatever, the roads are going to be paid for.
