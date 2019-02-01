19/02/26/0439230 story
posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday February 26, @04:08PM
from the dogs-and-cats-living-together dept.
from the dogs-and-cats-living-together dept.
What happens to research that is funded by taxpayers? A lot ends up in subscription-only journals, protected from the eyes of most by a paywall.
But a new initiative known as Plan S could change that. Plan S focuses on making all publicly funded research immediately fully and freely available by open access publication.
It sounds like a good idea – but there are possible downsides. This model could potentially undermine peer review, the process vital for ensuring the rigour and quality of published research. It could also increase costs of publication for researchers and funding bodies. So let's do Plan S right.
Taxpayers will have the right to see the research they paid for?
All Publicly Funded Australian Research Could Soon Be Free for You, the Taxpayer, to Read | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.