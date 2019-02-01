19/02/26/0444227 story
posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday February 26, @05:31PM
from the serious-mental-health-issues dept.
from the serious-mental-health-issues dept.
Tips for committing suicide are appearing in children's cartoons on YouTube and the YouTube Kids app.
https://arstechnica.com/science/2019/02/youtube-kids-cartoons-include-tips-for-committing-suicide-docs-warn/
YouTube Kids is theoretically a curated collection of videos that are safe for kids. Apparently, someone forgot to tell YouTube/Google that. Sure, YouTube probably has some butt covering clause in their EULA. That doesn't excuse such an oversight, though. It's very easy to see overworked, stressed parents, giving their kids access to YouTube/YouTube Kids. Kids have enough to deal with, without having to deal with grown-ups twisted thoughts. This seems more like insidious minds at work to me. What do you think?
Suicide Instructions Spliced into Kids’ Cartoons on YouTube and YouTube Kids | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 7 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 26, @05:38PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z6sy7pwqy-0 [youtube.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 26, @05:39PM (1 child)
I think this is Darwin at work.
Suicide instructions or stupidity like the Tide Pod challenge, either way, Darwin is always hard at work within our species.
https://darwinawards.com/ [darwinawards.com]
Parents, watch your children now or watch them die later.
If they are young enough to be using Youtube kids, they are young enough to not be unsupervised while watching anything.
The internet is not your babysitter.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday February 26, @05:58PM
Nahhh, I gotta disagree. I'm pretty insensitive to a lot of this social justice nonsense. Social pressures don't affect me much. I'm the asocial asshole, remember? I just don't care a helluva lot if some twit insists on killing himself. But, this is fucked up. You don't use the internet to target innocent children, trying to encourage them to kill themselves. That's beyond sick. That kind of thing is decidedly anti-social, far beyond my realm of asocial thinking. I can't write that kind of conduct off to Darwin.
I will agree with your statement, "Parents, watch your children now or watch them die later." It is up to the parents, always has been, always will be.
#walkaway
(Score: 2) by Apparition on Tuesday February 26, @05:43PM (1 child)
It makes me sad how many parents today give their children (as young as two years old) a tablet or phablet to play with just to shut them up and get them out of their hair. Family members of mine do it all the time. Then they are later shocked and appalled to find what they've been letting babysitting their children.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday February 26, @05:57PM
It's the trial by fire.
Kids from the social media generation will grow up to be cynical but somewhat grounded individuals, brainwashed and/or entitled freaks, or something in between. The ones that turn out OK will outcompete the others (hopefully).
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 26, @05:55PM (1 child)
They need to turn on the webcams of these devices (require one to be attached for the video to play) and watch the faces of the children. If the child appears disturbed then the appropriate authority is alerted and an agent dispatched to the house to investigate the living conditions the parents are providing for their children. Since a record of each video watched per child must be kept this will make it convenient to tax the parents per video to pay for this service. Alternatively, the child can be taxed for each video when they turn 19.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday February 26, @06:02PM
Seriously? If the kids are getting a regular diet of this kind of shit, they won't show signs of being disturbed when they see it again.
And, why would any parent want some potential pedo watching their children while they watch cartoons? Taxes? So - you're seeing potential profit in all of this. Got it.
#walkaway