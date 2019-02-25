from the löylyä-lissää dept.
A recent report on climate simulations show that global warming could break up stratocumulus clouds[$], letting in more energy as High CO2 levels break up stratocumulus cloud decks, once the levels rise above 1,200 ppm. Stratocumulus provide no precipitation but do cover about 20% of the low-latitude oceans and are especially prevalent in the subtropics, cooling by providing shade. If they disappear then, according to calculations, the added sunlight hitting the ground or ocean would increase temperatures by over 8°C.
Now, new findings reported today in the journal Nature Geoscience make the case that the effects of cloud loss are dramatic enough to explain ancient warming episodes like the PETM — and to precipitate future disaster. Climate physicists at the California Institute of Technology performed a state-of-the-art simulation of stratocumulus clouds, the low-lying, blankety kind that have by far the largest cooling effect on the planet. The simulation revealed a tipping point: a level of warming at which stratocumulus clouds break up altogether. The disappearance occurs when the concentration of CO2 in the simulated atmosphere reaches 1,200 parts per million — a level that fossil fuel burning could push us past in about a century, under “business-as-usual” emissions scenarios. In the simulation, when the tipping point is breached, Earth’s temperature soars 8 degrees Celsius, in addition to the 4 degrees of warming or more caused by the CO2 directly.
Once clouds go away, the simulated climate “goes over a cliff,” said Kerry Emanuel, a climate scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. A leading authority on atmospheric physics, Emanuel called the new findings “very plausible,” though, as he noted, scientists must now make an effort to independently replicate the work.
To imagine 12 degrees of warming, think of crocodiles swimming in the Arctic and of the scorched, mostly lifeless equatorial regions during the PETM. If carbon emissions aren’t curbed quickly enough and the tipping point is breached, “that would be truly devastating climate change,” said Caltech’s Tapio Schneider, who performed the new simulation with Colleen Kaul and Kyle Pressel.
Huber said the stratocumulus tipping point helps explain the volatility that’s evident in the paleoclimate record. He thinks it might be one of many unknown instabilities in Earth’s climate. “Schneider and co-authors have cracked open Pandora’s box of potential climate surprises,” he said, adding that, as the mechanisms behind vanishing clouds become clear, “all of a sudden this enormous sensitivity that is apparent from past climates isn’t something that’s just in the past. It becomes a vision of the future.”
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 26, @07:13PM (1 child)
On the other hand, more water moisture in the air tends to increase the number of clouds.
Also, the bible says there was light before the sun. I suspect that is because when the story was devised the entire earth had been covered by clouds for generations and people forgot what the sun looked like.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 26, @07:34PM
The bible says a lot of insightful things actually.
If you imagine that possibly the authors had some scientific knowledge perhaps from an antedeluvian society, it's quite possible that there was light before the sun. The sun wouldn't just suddenly start fusing one day. It would get warmer and and warmer from convective forces long before fusion set in and this would provide light.
I find the "they moved upon the surface of the deep (waters)", to be particular poignant. The sun is made of hydrogen, hydrogen is the primary component of H20. The Sun's fusion ignition would have sent shockwaves through the intra-stellar medium and this would have caused hydrogen and oxygen to link together forming water. So it is possible that the real "let there be light" event did set in motion the events pretty much exactly like the bible says. As for 7 days, time is relative. A day could last a billion years in a steep enough gravity well and there is some indication that a blackhole or other hyper massive object did move through our solar system in it's early days as evidenced by the present orbits of Jupiter, Saturn and the other gas giants which by all accounts ought to be much, much closer to the sun.
(Score: 2) by RamiK on Tuesday February 26, @07:27PM
#VOTETRUMP2020
compiling...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 26, @07:27PM
For those of us who genuinely support the idea of a warmer earth this is great news!
The current ice age can end earlier and we can get back to having a warm, comfortable, ice free planet with enough CO2 that forests can thrive, thereby providing the natural carbon sink we've been missing.
With more plants we naturally get more plant eaters.
With more planter eaters we naturally get more plant eater, eaters.
Which means no more hungry humans.
I for one welcome a warm tropical earth!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 26, @07:33PM
CO2 is around 411 ppm [noaa.gov] now, up from 400 ppm in 2015.