from the but-does-it-support-6G? dept.
How KaiOS claimed the third-place mobile crown
In December 2015, Mozilla announced it would be abandoning Firefox OS as a smartphone platform. Many assumed the company's withdrawal would kill any hope of a mobile operating system built around the open web, rather than a combination of native apps and tightly-controlled storefronts. In the last few years, plenty of so-called "alternative" smartphone platforms, including Ubuntu Touch and Windows 10 Mobile, have faded into obscurity, too. Jolla has struggled on with Sailfish OS, but it's never felt like a true challenger to the Android and iOS duopoly. Three years later and a surprising competitor has emerged: KaiOS. The relative newcomer, which makes feature phones smarter, is already running on more than 80 million devices worldwide. How did it grow so big, so quickly? With a little help from Firefox OS.
[...] The operating system that emerged is quite different to Firefox OS. The user interface, for instance, is built around phones with physical keys and non-touch displays. The application icons are smaller and you'll often see a contextual strip at the bottom of the screen with physical input options such as "Cancel" and "Okay." KaiOS optimized the platform for low-end hardware -- it only requires 256MB of RAM to run -- and, crucially, kept support for modern connectivity such as 3G, 4G, WiFi, GPS and NFC.
Feature phones are normally associated with emerging markets such as India and Brazil. KaiOS, however, started in the US with the Alcatel-branded Go Flip. Codeville and his team persuaded AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile to stock the handset because of their proven track record while working at TCL. Those deals then allowed the company to win a contract with Jio, a mobile network in India owned by a massive conglomerate called Reliance Industries. Together they built the JioPhone, a candybar-style device with a 2.4-inch display and 512MB of RAM. It was effectively given away with ultra-competitive 4G plans.
[...] Google Assistant was a particularly important addition. For many, voice is a faster way of typing than pecking a classic one-through-nine keypad with their thumbs. The Assistant talks back, too, which makes the platform viable for people with poor literacy skills.
Previously: $25 Firefox OS Smartphone Coming to India
Mozilla Adding Granular App Permissions to Firefox OS
Geeksphone Stops Support for FirefoxOS with No Warning
Mozilla to Cease Development of Firefox OS
The Story of Firefox OS
Google Invests $22 Million in the OS Powering Nokia Feature Phones
Related Stories
Mozilla is working with two Indian manufacturers to produce phones within "the next few months" for the local market. Chief Operating Officer for Mozilla, Gong Li has said the retail price will be $25. Current handsets are available for $69.99 via eBay in the US.
Chinese firm Spectrum Communications Inc. has been collaborating with Mozilla to develop a chipset for the device, where value is obviously priority. This strategy may not succeed as the devices wont be totally free from competition, low-cost Android hansets are already available.
Threatpost reports
Firefox OS … includes many of the security and privacy features that Mozilla has built into the Firefox browser over the years, namely support for Do Not Track.
One of the features of Firefox OS is an app permission function that enables users to decide what behaviors they want to allow for a given app. So a user will get a prompt when an app is attempting to perform a certain kind of action and then decide whether to allow it.
"The security model of Firefox OS is based on contextual prompts. So for APIs that are understandable and human meaningful like geolocation, using the camera or recording audio the OS will prompt the user. You can save & remember these choices and later revisit them in the Settings app under 'App Permissions'. You may set them to Allow, Prompt, or Deny," said Frederik Braun, a Mozilla security engineer.
[...]
"Starting with Firefox [OS] 2.1, you may activate the developer settings and tick the checkbox near 'Verbose App Permissions'. The typical list in the Settings app will then show you all the permissions an app has and allows you to set them to Allow, Prompt or Deny. This feature, however, only targets the Privileged apps. These are apps that come through the Marketplace. For now, we can not revoke permissions for the built-in apps (the permission set() call throws)," Braun said.
Just bought a FirefoxOS Revolution Geeksphone in mid-May. I mean, sure, it's buggy and needs improvement, but it's an open source, community-driven project. That is how it was presented to consumers.
It has nowhere to go but up, right? Wrong. Without any kind of transparency or openness or communication, the Geeksphone crew let us know in a one-line comment that they were orphaning all of us.
Re: Firefox OS 2.2
« Reply #3 on: June 10, 2015, 05:34:08 PM »
No sorry, all FxOs development are finished by Geeksphone.
Thanks..... ;)
And that's all, folks. Apparently. To add injury to injury, they used a locked bootloader, according to another commenter. I didn't even check on that. It's an open source project, I thought.
I'm also mad as hell. Any other Soylentils in this mess? Anybody have any ideas on a useful way forward?
Original Submission
Mozilla announced earlier today that they will be cancelling the Firefox OS effort, and will cease creation of new smartphones.
From Techcrunch:
To differentiate from Android and iOS, Mozilla and its carrier partners focused on a web-first platform, with no native and only web apps. Sales, however, were always poor and the devices themselves failed to ignite a lot of consumer interest, and a number of OEMs cornered the market with a flood of cheap handsets. In a business that depends on economies of scale, it was a failure.
This comes a week after gauging interest in spinning off Thunderbird. Is Mozilla's new focus on becoming privacy-oritented enough to save the struggling company? What experience did SoylentNews users have with FirefoxOS? I'll admit, I was optimistic and even owned a ZTE Open for a few months back in 2013, but it was a step down from my feature phone at the time (Nokia Asha 311) and ZTE never delivered on the promise to provide updates to the OS.
An engineer on the Firefox OS project tells the story of the operating system's development:
I'd like to tell you my version of the story of Firefox OS, from the birth of the Boot to Gecko open source software project as a mailing list post and an empty GitHub repository in 2011, through its commercial launch as the Firefox OS mobile operating system, right up until the "transition" of millions of lines of code to the community in 2016.
During this five year journey hundreds of members of the wider Mozilla community came together with a shared vision to disrupt the app ecosystem with the power of the open web. I'd like to reflect on our successes, our failures and the lessons we can learn from the experience of taking an open source browser based mobile operating system to market.
...
Biggest Achievements
--Design — Designed a simple and fresh looking mobile OS with some innovative features like edge gestures for switching windows. Came up with some great designs for how a browser based OS could work, even if the vision was never fully realised.
--Engineering — Built a mobile operating system from scratch, entirely in the open, and got it to market in less than two years. As far as I know no other team has ever done this. Got web content rendering very close to bare metal on mobile devices with a very lean technology stack, in many cases beating the performance of native code on equivalent hardware. Pushed the envelope of the web with 30 experimental new web APIs and helped create new web app trends.
--Product — Successfully launched 20 devices in over 30 countries, mobilised the Mozilla community to help run launch parties and created slick branding and marketing campaigns. Sold the message that "the web is the platform", even if we failed to live up to it.
--Partnerships — Won unprecedented support from the mobile industry. Repeatedly stole the show at MWC, the world's biggest mobile event, and got big telecommunications corporations on board with Mozilla's mission, with competing companies working together towards common goals.
Read on for the biggest mistakes, and what he'd do differently.
Google invests $22 million in the OS powering Nokia feature phones
Google is investing $22 million into KaiOS, the feature phone operating system that has risen from the ashes of Mozilla's Firefox OS. While Google rules the smartphone world with Android, KaiOS is slowly emerging as a popular choice for feature phones, particularly in emerging markets. KaiOS started last year as a forked version of Firefox OS, and the operating system ships on some Nokia-branded feature phones like the Nokia 8110. Devices from TCL and Micromax are also powered by KaiOS.
Google's investment might seem odd given its Android dominance, and its efforts with Android Go, but it's clearly strategic. "Google and KaiOS have also agreed to work together to make the Google Assistant, Google Maps, YouTube, and Google Search available to KaiOS users," says KaiOS CEO Sebastien Codeville.
I always liked the ideas behind Firefox OS, but the promised $10 to $25 smartphone never materialized. Would you use a KaiOS phone?
(Score: 2) by richtopia on Tuesday February 26, @10:11PM (1 child)
Cheaper with a plan (TracFone), but I may buy one of these just to demo the OS and have a cheap phone for traveling.
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Alcatel-4044o-Go-Flip-2-AT-T-Unlocked-4G-GSM-LTE-WiFi-Flip-Phone-Gray-OB/352541890881?epid=18026982719&hash=item5215225941:g:TmAAAOSwpLVcD-pm:rk:3:pf:1&frcectupt=true [ebay.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 26, @10:14PM
What is the advantage over android if it has google spying crap installed?