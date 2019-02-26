from the game-on! dept.
AMD's Latest Radeon Drivers Finally Bring Official Support to Ryzen Mobile
When Ryzen Mobile launched in October of 2017, most probably did not envision the poor state its drivers would be in for over a year. AMD never released an official driver for its Raven Ridge-based mobile APUs, so users had to rely on OEMs like HP that only released a single driver in November.
But at CES 2019, AMD promised to fix the situation with official support for Ryzen Mobile through its Adrenaline drivers. Those are the same drivers that already supported AMD's desktop APUs based on the same Raven Ridge architecture used for Ryzen Mobile. Today, AMD finally delivered on that promise with its newest 19.2.3 drivers.
According to AMD's release notes, the new driver offers an average of 10% more performance in gaming compared to the October Ryzen Mobile driver, and in eSports titles specifically, an average of 17% more performance. Of the games tested, most of them showed double-digit performance gains, especially Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Player Unknown's Battlegrounds. These kinds of gains could easily turn an unplayable experience into one that is playable, and such extreme gains are seen because this driver is a year and a half newer than the launch revision.
Also at Engadget.
Related: AMD Finally Pushing Out Open-Source Vulkan Driver
AMD Ceases Graphics Driver Development for 32-Bit Operating Systems
Related Stories
After a long wait, AMD is finally delivering on their two-year promise of open-sourcing their AMD Vulkan driver for Linux!
Ahead of the Vulkan 1.0 debut nearly two years ago, we heard that for AMD's Vulkan Linux driver it was initially going to be closed-source and would then be open-sourced once ready. At the time it sounded like something that would be opened up six months or so, but finally that milestone is being reached! Ahead of Christmas, AMD is publishing the source code to their official Vulkan Linux driver.
What Is This Driver?
This Vulkan driver they are open-sourcing is their "official" Vulkan driver as found for Linux users already within the AMDGPU-PRO driver. It's also the shared code-base to their Vulkan Windows driver. Basically, it's their full-featured Vulkan driver that AMD has been investing in the past 2+ years.
With this being the official AMD Vulkan driver and from their shared code-base, it's important to note that this is NOT a driver living within Mesa. This AMD Vulkan driver lives in its own code-base and is not using or dependent upon Mesa/Gallium3D but rather just interfacing with libdrm / AMDGPU DRM / LLVM directly.
... With this official Vulkan driver being shared across platforms, I was curious if this open-source access would allow it to be built on Microsoft Windows or if they are not opening up all of the bits for the Windows integration, etc. The AMD response to this question was, no, the code they are pushing out was stripped down to just their Linux code.
AMD Ceases Graphics Driver Development for 32-bit Operating Systems
With the recent October releases of Adrenalin Edition, AMD has finally discontinued support for 32-bit operating systems. The latest 32-bit packages can still be manually downloaded through older driver release notes, of which Adrenalin Edition 18.9.3 is the last release with 32-bit drivers.
The change doesn't come as a surprise. Earlier this year, NVIDIA ceased driver development for 32-bit OSes, and early last year AMD dropped graphics driver support for 32-bit Windows 8.1. Pre-GCN hardware was moved to legacy status back in 2015. Ultimately, the idea is to concentrate development and engineering resources, particularly if those resources are limited. Over the past few years, AMD has put in a renewed effort in graphics driver development, retiring Catalyst for "Radeon Software" and embarking on major annual updates, both for gaming and professional products. In that sense, prolonging 32-bit support diffuses focus for very specific edge cases for little benefit, and that goes for both NVIDIA and AMD.
Previously: Nvidia to Stop Writing Drivers for 32-Bit Systems (Eventually)
Nvidia Ends Mainstream Support for Fermi GPUs and 32-Bit Operating Systems