According to a new article in Phys.org https://phys.org/news/2019-02-repulsive-photons.html

Scientist have found a way to make photons repel each other

Long story short they convert the photons which normally do not interact into polaritons: https://www.nature.com/subjects/polaritons "Polaritons are hybrid particles made up of a photon strongly coupled to an electric dipole" and this allows the photons to repel since they have charge.

Looks like my light saber really can be made. Now I just need to find a source for Kyber Crystals https://www.starwars.com/databank/lightsaber-crystal