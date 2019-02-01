19/02/27/0059208 story
Scientist have found a way to make photons repel each other
Long story short they convert the photons which normally do not interact into polaritons: https://www.nature.com/subjects/polaritons "Polaritons are hybrid particles made up of a photon strongly coupled to an electric dipole" and this allows the photons to repel since they have charge.
Looks like my light saber really can be made. Now I just need to find a source for Kyber Crystals https://www.starwars.com/databank/lightsaber-crystal
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 27, @03:13AM
RAWRR!
Sadly your light saber will look very much like a regular sword since the polaritons are created inside a semiconductor material.