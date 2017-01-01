Stories
Beresheet Lander Bound For The Moon Hits Ctrl-Alt-Delete

posted by chromas on Wednesday February 27, @04:50PM   Printer-friendly
from the I'm-sorry-Dave,-I'm-afraid-I-can't-do-that
Also-that's-a-BOFH-excuse-if-I-ever-heard-one dept.
Science

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

The little lander Beresheet hopes to make history in multiple ways this year.

The first commercial lander bound for the surface of the moon suffered a hiccup early Tuesday.

Israeli nonprofit organization SpaceIL's Beresheet spacecraft was supposed to perform an engine burn to raise its elliptical orbit around the Earth, but instead its computer unexpectedly reset itself. As a result, the maneuver was automatically cancelled.

[...] Shortly after the spacecraft was deployed from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket last week, Beresheet's engineers found its star tracker, which helps determine its position in space, was sensitive to being blinded by the sun's rays. SpaceIL has said it's working on the issue

Representatives for SpaceIL didn't immediately respond to a request for more information on how the issues may affect Beresheet's mission timeline.

[...] Beresheet was built and launched on a relatively small budget of about $100 million, and as a result, it carries few of the backup systems that are included in typical NASA spacecraft.

Fortunately, SpaceIL says that so far Beresheet remains in communication with its control center and stands ready to try an orbit-boosting burn again.

Following a complicated set of orbits around Earth and then the moon, Beresheet is aiming to attempt a moon landing in April.

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 27, @04:57PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 27, @04:57PM (#807674)

    Probably just an ill-timed Windows update. Don't worry, there will be more opportunities to dodge the Windows bullets

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 27, @05:01PM (2 children)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday February 27, @05:01PM (#807675) Journal

    Are they planning on walking all the way?

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday February 27, @05:05PM (1 child)

      by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Wednesday February 27, @05:05PM (#807681) Journal

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SpaceIL#Launch [wikipedia.org]

      Beresheet is in Earth orbit, and after several elliptic orbits around Earth the spacecraft will slowly perform orbit raising. The orbit raising will take 1.5 months before reaching the Moon's area of influence. Once there, the spacecraft will perform maneuvers to be captured in a lunar orbit and preform elliptic and later circular orbits around the Moon between two weeks and one month. In the right orbit around the landing site, it will decelerate until soft landing on the lunar surface.

      India used a similar approach for the Mars Orbiter Mission [wikipedia.org]. It's slower, but probably a lot cheaper.

      • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 27, @05:10PM

        by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday February 27, @05:10PM (#807684) Journal

        Well, I'm not mailing myself to the moon. I have no way of knowing whether I'm loaded on the Yankee Clipper, or the Occidental Sleeper.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 27, @05:06PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 27, @05:06PM (#807682)

    I thought the name was a joke when I first red it. Beresheet? Try saying it with a Russian accent.

    BTW where is our resident anti-semite telling us this is because the Jews cheaped out, or that this is some Jewish conspiracy to discredit flat earthers and make them look foolish?

    • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 27, @05:16PM

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday February 27, @05:16PM (#807690) Journal

      The flippant part of my mind said, "It's some Jewish or Yiddish or Hebrew word that probably means something important to Jews."

      The less flippant part of my mind says, "Stop being an asshole for a few minutes, and look it up!"

      https://ymlp.com/zsa3zN [ymlp.com]

      “In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.” This passage speaks of the creation of the Upper World – a space wherein your soul will exist. Your “I” is not yet awake; you do not yet perceive your own existence.

      The word Beresheet encompasses the entire path of humankind and the full meaning of the Bible. Included is the understanding that you have exited from the Creator’s bosom and must return to Him following a long path of growing egoism that all of humankind must undergo. For that to happen, you must realize that you have truly become distant from the Creator and have immersed yourself in egoism, that you are unwell, and egoism is the cause of your illness.

      This is how we gradually begin to cleanse ourselves of this dark coating called “egoism,” for it prevents us from living, breathing, seeing. More and more, we begin to uncover our souls – a complicated mechanism for attaining the spiritual world.

      So, it just means Genesis

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 27, @05:16PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 27, @05:16PM (#807691)

    Come on people, it isn't like this is rocket science or something!

  • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday February 27, @05:26PM (3 children)

    by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday February 27, @05:26PM (#807698)

    If everyone else read the article, I can't believe I'm the first to notice the borked link.

    • (Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday February 27, @05:27PM

      by DannyB (5839) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday February 27, @05:27PM (#807699)

      Not as significant. The borked link is inside the quoted portion of the article.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 27, @05:28PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 27, @05:28PM (#807700)

      No, we're just too polite to have mentioned it in mixed company.

    • (Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday February 27, @05:55PM

      by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Wednesday February 27, @05:55PM (#807713) Journal

      Fixed. Whoever is running the bot needs to have it be able to detect relative URL paths and insert the full current domain in there.

