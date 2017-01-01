from the I'm-sorry-Dave,-I'm-afraid-I-can't-do-that
The little lander Beresheet hopes to make history in multiple ways this year.
The first commercial lander bound for the surface of the moon suffered a hiccup early Tuesday.
Israeli nonprofit organization SpaceIL's Beresheet spacecraft was supposed to perform an engine burn to raise its elliptical orbit around the Earth, but instead its computer unexpectedly reset itself. As a result, the maneuver was automatically cancelled.
[...] Shortly after the spacecraft was deployed from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket last week, Beresheet's engineers found its star tracker, which helps determine its position in space, was sensitive to being blinded by the sun's rays. SpaceIL has said it's working on the issue
Representatives for SpaceIL didn't immediately respond to a request for more information on how the issues may affect Beresheet's mission timeline.
[...] Beresheet was built and launched on a relatively small budget of about $100 million, and as a result, it carries few of the backup systems that are included in typical NASA spacecraft.
Fortunately, SpaceIL says that so far Beresheet remains in communication with its control center and stands ready to try an orbit-boosting burn again.
Following a complicated set of orbits around Earth and then the moon, Beresheet is aiming to attempt a moon landing in April.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 27, @04:57PM
Probably just an ill-timed Windows update. Don't worry, there will be more opportunities to dodge the Windows bullets
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 27, @05:01PM (2 children)
Are they planning on walking all the way?
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Wednesday February 27, @05:05PM (1 child)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/SpaceIL#Launch [wikipedia.org]
India used a similar approach for the Mars Orbiter Mission [wikipedia.org]. It's slower, but probably a lot cheaper.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 27, @05:10PM
Well, I'm not mailing myself to the moon. I have no way of knowing whether I'm loaded on the Yankee Clipper, or the Occidental Sleeper.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 27, @05:06PM (1 child)
I thought the name was a joke when I first red it. Beresheet? Try saying it with a Russian accent.
BTW where is our resident anti-semite telling us this is because the Jews cheaped out, or that this is some Jewish conspiracy to discredit flat earthers and make them look foolish?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday February 27, @05:16PM
The flippant part of my mind said, "It's some Jewish or Yiddish or Hebrew word that probably means something important to Jews."
The less flippant part of my mind says, "Stop being an asshole for a few minutes, and look it up!"
https://ymlp.com/zsa3zN [ymlp.com]
So, it just means Genesis
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 27, @05:16PM
Come on people, it isn't like this is rocket science or something!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday February 27, @05:26PM (3 children)
If everyone else read the article, I can't believe I'm the first to notice the borked link.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday February 27, @05:27PM
Not as significant. The borked link is inside the quoted portion of the article.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday February 27, @05:28PM
No, we're just too polite to have mentioned it in mixed company.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday February 27, @05:55PM
Fixed. Whoever is running the bot needs to have it be able to detect relative URL paths and insert the full current domain in there.
