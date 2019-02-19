19/02/28/0231247 story
posted by mrpg on Thursday February 28, @08:46AM
from the don't-dig-it-up-again dept.
Researchers have used liquid metals to turn carbon dioxide back into solid coal, in a world-first breakthrough that could transform our approach to carbon capture and storage.
The research team led by RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, have developed a new technique that can efficiently convert CO2 from a gas into solid particles of carbon.
Published in the journal Nature Communications, the research offers an alternative pathway for safely and permanently removing the greenhouse gas from our atmosphere.
Current technologies for carbon capture and storage focus on compressing CO2 into a liquid form, transporting it to a suitable site and injecting it underground.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @09:10AM
Eggs are bad for you.
Eggs are good for you.
Meat is bad for you.
Meat is good for you.
CO2 will kill us!
CO2 will save us!
The forests are vanishing.
The forests are flourishing.
Ban coal!!!!
Oh, sorry, MAKE coal!!!
Yo Science .. always a funded joke fitting the agenda argument of the day.