19/02/28/0612207 story
posted by Fnord666 on Thursday February 28, @10:18AM
from the pushing-your-buttons dept.
BBC:
An Android phone that slides open to reveal a physical qwerty keyboard inside has launched at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
The F(x)tec Pro1 phone also has a bespoke shutter button on the side to click when taking photos.
The London start-up behind it said it wanted to "return the keyboard" to consumers.
Other handsets with keyboards built in, from brands such as BlackBerry Mobile and Swiss firm Punkt, were also on show.
"A lot of consumer tech still has buttons even though the tech is there to get rid of them," said Adrian Li Mow Ching, founder of F(x)tec.
"Haptic feedback never gives the same satisfaction as pressing a physical button.”
Hosannah!
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Arik on Thursday February 28, @10:29AM
Give me 9 keys please - big, knobby keys that can be distinguished by feel. No touch screen, no camera, no GPS, no blobs, no javascript, just a phone that works.
Nah, no one wants to make that anymore. Who needs things that work? Everyone needs a big unusable touch-screen that serves no purpose other than to display ads and break easily. That's so much more practical, right?
"The *other* sort of Marxist."
(Score: 1) by braddollar on Thursday February 28, @10:33AM
Thank the fucking maker.