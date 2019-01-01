Stories
Disney May Be Trying to Buy More of Hulu From AT&T's WarnerMedia

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday February 28, @01:23PM   Printer-friendly
from the do-they-get-a-set-of-ears dept.
Phoenix666 writes:

CNet:

Disney is holding talks with AT&T to buy the 10 percent stake in the streaming service that the carrier holds through its WarnerMedia unit, according to a report by Variety, citing an unnamed source with knowledge of the discussions.

That raises the potential of Disney controlling 70 percent of Hulu, up from its current 30 percent stake, and it would leave Comcast as the only other owner.

Is Disney pre-emptively positioning to kill a rival to its soon-to-launch Disney+ streaming service, or does it intend to compete with itself?

Original Submission


