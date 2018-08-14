from the Honeypot? dept.
CNet:
Review site Rotten Tomatoes is instituting some changes, leading many to believe it's responding to the recent controversy over the site's Captain Marvel page. But Paul Yanover, president of Fandango, which owns the site, told CNET that's not the whole story.
In case you were snapped away by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, and thus missed the recent controversy, here's a recap. Captain Marvel doesn't come out until March 8, but users were already leaving negative comments about the film on Rotten Tomatoes, a process dubbed "review bombing." Many recent comments seemed to come from those who are angry at star Brie Larson.
The movie review site has removed users' ability to leave reviews or to indicate they are not interested in seeing a film.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @06:02PM (1 child)
Who owns Fandango? NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment (70%) and Warner Bros. Entertainment (30%). No secret payment is needed. Although they are helping Disney out here, they are making sure they don't face the same thing with their own movies.
The site had comment sections for unreleased movies and a button for indicating whether you wanted to see the film or not. Many sites tried to claim that clicking a button was "review bombing" or "trolling".
Any criticism of the film can be written off as the words of white males and "trolls". How dare you dislike the latest cookie cutter Marvel movie?
Larson supported "charity" efforts to boost the box office numbers for the film, which directly helps Disney and indirectly helps her. That's a conflict of interest. Support a real charity to help girls instead of one that makes the box office numbers look better and pads Mickey Mouse's pockets.
Red herring. What affects Disney today can affect NBC and Warner Bros. tomorrow. So they killed the features.
They claim users are confused. Or was it that the site's owners were embarrassed to have daily articles discussing the downward slide in the Want To See percentage? Why did they make these changes less than two weeks before Captain Marvel was released? Couldn't wait until April 1?
Expect to see more pro-corporate changes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @06:15PM
https://www.universalpictures.com/leadership-team/paul-yanover [universalpictures.com]
Mystery solved. A favor for the House of Maus.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @06:10PM (1 child)
http://sciencefiction.com/2018/08/14/marvel-seeking-butt-double-one-avengers/ [sciencefiction.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @06:21PM
I know they're seeking actresses but how about casting directors?? :D
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @06:17PM (2 children)
Triggered misogynists shitpost on site, site adjusts policies. Not much else to say.
Seriously now, calling for my diversity is not the same thing as discrimination. It is the height of white privilege to feel discriminated when no such thing is occurring. I bet if Rotten Tomatoes had a public relations office it would be filled with assholes wanting to talk to the manager.
Talk about insecurity, gotDAMN!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @06:23PM
The quoted comment is her backtracking. Here's one of her original comments:
She is making it clear that white males need not see or review these woke films. But somehow you are "insecure" if you refuse to blow $15 to see a movie associated with this kind of rhetoric.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @06:24PM
In a reply to myself I'll add "yes no shit it is a corporate move to protect the industry." Completely expected response to internet brigadiers politicking it up in a review section.