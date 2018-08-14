Stories
Rotten Tomatoes President: We Didn't Change Site to Protect Captain Marvel

posted by martyb on Thursday February 28, @05:58PM
Software

Phoenix666 writes:

CNet:

Review site Rotten Tomatoes is instituting some changes, leading many to believe it's responding to the recent controversy over the site's Captain Marvel page. But Paul Yanover, president of Fandango, which owns the site, told CNET that's not the whole story.

In case you were snapped away by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, and thus missed the recent controversy, here's a recap. Captain Marvel doesn't come out until March 8, but users were already leaving negative comments about the film on Rotten Tomatoes, a process dubbed "review bombing." Many recent comments seemed to come from those who are angry at star Brie Larson.

The movie review site has removed users' ability to leave reviews or to indicate they are not interested in seeing a film.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @06:02PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @06:02PM (#808227)

    Fandango, which owns the site

    Who owns Fandango? NBCUniversal Film and Entertainment (70%) and Warner Bros. Entertainment (30%). No secret payment is needed. Although they are helping Disney out here, they are making sure they don't face the same thing with their own movies.

    users were already leaving negative comments about the film on Rotten Tomatoes, a process dubbed "review bombing."

    The site had comment sections for unreleased movies and a button for indicating whether you wanted to see the film or not. Many sites tried to claim that clicking a button was "review bombing" or "trolling".

    Larson drew fire in part for telling Marie Claire magazine she had noticed the critics covering her films were "overwhelmingly white male." After that was confirmed by a USC study, she said, "moving forward, I decided to make sure my press days were more inclusive."

    Any criticism of the film can be written off as the words of white males and "trolls". How dare you dislike the latest cookie cutter Marvel movie?

    She's also spoken out to support underprivileged girls seeing the film.

    Larson supported "charity" efforts to boost the box office numbers for the film, which directly helps Disney and indirectly helps her. That's a conflict of interest. Support a real charity to help girls instead of one that makes the box office numbers look better and pads Mickey Mouse's pockets.

    "None of (the site is) owned by Disney," he said, noting that the idea that there was "some predestined arrangement between ourselves and Disney is completely untrue."

    Red herring. What affects Disney today can affect NBC and Warner Bros. tomorrow. So they killed the features.

    That was confusing, Yanover said, in part because once the film opened, the Want To See percentage was physically replaced with a completely different percentage score, the Audience Percentage score, showing the percentage of all users who have rated the movie or TV show positively.

    They claim users are confused. Or was it that the site's owners were embarrassed to have daily articles discussing the downward slide in the Want To See percentage? Why did they make these changes less than two weeks before Captain Marvel was released? Couldn't wait until April 1?

    Those who react strongly when sites make changes, be warned: Rotten Tomatoes isn't done yet. Additional changes to the site's reviewing and filtering systems may be coming later.

    Expect to see more pro-corporate changes.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @06:15PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @06:15PM (#808232)

      Yanover, too, has seen those social media reports claiming his site cut some secret deal with Disney, and says they're absolutely false.

      "None of (the site is) owned by Disney," he said, noting that the idea that there was "some predestined arrangement between ourselves and Disney is completely untrue."

      https://www.universalpictures.com/leadership-team/paul-yanover [universalpictures.com]

      Before being named to his post at Fandango, Yanover served as executive vice president and managing director of Disney Online, where he oversaw all Disney-branded initiatives on the Internet and mobile web, from Disney.com to Disney's suite of premium digital products including online games, virtual worlds, network of family targeted sites, and streaming service Disney Movies Online. Yanover began his career with Disney at Walt Disney Feature Animation, ultimately becoming vice president of technology and digital production for the division, and also served as senior vice-president of Disney Parks & Resorts Online, overseeing the ecommerce business across Disney’s resorts and theme parks.

      Mystery solved. A favor for the House of Maus.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @06:10PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @06:10PM (#808231)

    http://sciencefiction.com/2018/08/14/marvel-seeking-butt-double-one-avengers/ [sciencefiction.com]

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @06:21PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @06:21PM (#808235)

      I know they're seeking actresses but how about casting directors?? :D

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @06:17PM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @06:17PM (#808233)

    Triggered misogynists shitpost on site, site adjusts policies. Not much else to say.

    Seriously now, calling for my diversity is not the same thing as discrimination. It is the height of white privilege to feel discriminated when no such thing is occurring. I bet if Rotten Tomatoes had a public relations office it would be filled with assholes wanting to talk to the manager.

    "What I'm looking for is to bring more seats up to the table," Larson said. "No one is getting their chair taken away. There's not less seats at the table, there's just more seats at the table."

    But that's not how some interpreted it.

    "Larson has made it clear ... men need not attend this movie," read one comment left on Rotten Tomatoes before the changes. Another wrote, "I somehow feel that (the Captain Marvel Skrull characters) are not the enemy, but that I am, since Brie (Larson) has been careful to state she doesn't want the press tour to include types like me."

    Talk about insecurity, gotDAMN!

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @06:23PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @06:23PM (#808236)

      The quoted comment is her backtracking. Here's one of her original comments:

      [Audiences] are not allowed enough chances to read public discourse on these films by the people that the films were made for. I do not need a 40-year-old white dude to tell me what didn’t work for him about [A] Wrinkle in Time. It wasn’t made for him. I want to know what it meant to women of color, to biracial women, to teen women of color, to teens that are biracial.

      She is making it clear that white males need not see or review these woke films. But somehow you are "insecure" if you refuse to blow $15 to see a movie associated with this kind of rhetoric.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @06:24PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @06:24PM (#808238)

      In a reply to myself I'll add "yes no shit it is a corporate move to protect the industry." Completely expected response to internet brigadiers politicking it up in a review section.

