Eye Injection Allows Night Vision

posted by chromas on Thursday February 28, @09:21PM
from the afraid-of-the-dark-no-longer dept.
Science

infodragon writes:

An injection of nano particles into the eyes of mice temporarily gave them the ability to see near infrared light (NIR) as green; the effects lasted about two weeks. This is very similar to night vision goggles without any hardware. Both rods and cones are affected so in theory the injection would be viable for humans.

https://gizmodo.com/incredible-experiment-gives-infrared-vision-to-mice-and-1832940986

Original Submission


  Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @09:25PM

    Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @09:25PM

    Both rods and cones are affected so in theory the injection would be viable for humans.

    Why do both rods and cones need to be affected for it to be viable in humans?

