An injection of nano particles into the eyes of mice temporarily gave them the ability to see near infrared light (NIR) as green; the effects lasted about two weeks. This is very similar to night vision goggles without any hardware. Both rods and cones are affected so in theory the injection would be viable for humans.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @09:25PM
Why do both rods and cones need to be affected for it to be viable in humans?