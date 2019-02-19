from the smoke-yeast-every-day dept.
University of California, Berkeley, synthetic biologists have engineered brewer's yeast to produce marijuana's main ingredients -- mind-altering THC and non-psychoactive CBD -- as well as novel cannabinoids not found in the plant itself.
Feeding only on sugar, the yeast are an easy and cheap way to produce pure cannabinoids that today are costly to extract from the buds of the marijuana plant, Cannabis sativa.
"For the consumer, the benefits are high-quality, low-cost CBD and THC: you get exactly what you want from yeast," said Jay Keasling, a UC Berkeley professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering and of bioengineering and a faculty scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. "It is a safer, more environmentally friendly way to produce cannabinoids."
Cannabis and its extracts, including the high-inducing THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, are now legal in 10 states and the District of Columbia, and recreational marijuana -- smoked, vaped or consumed as edibles -- is a multibillion-dollar business nationwide. Medications containing THC have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to reduce nausea after chemotherapy and to improve appetite in AIDS patients.
CBD, or cannabidiol, is used increasingly in cosmetics -- so-called cosmeceuticals -- and has been approved as a treatment for childhood epileptic seizures. It is being investigated as a therapy for numerous conditions, including anxiety, Parkinson's disease and chronic pain.
[...] Cannabinoids join many other chemicals and drugs now being produced in yeast, including human growth hormone, insulin, blood clotting factors and recently, but not yet on the market, morphine and other opiates.
Complete biosynthesis of cannabinoids and their unnatural analogues in yeast (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-0978-9)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday February 28, @11:15PM
1. It should not be used as an excuse to not legalize the plant.
2. Are they going to sell the engineered yeast and/or provide the genetic code? It sure doesn't look like it:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday February 28, @11:27PM
can the different yeast cross bread? are we gonna get flat bread that makes you high and send you to the er with daberously low blood sugar levels?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday February 28, @11:28PM
"Hey, we're out of the cannabinoid yeast culture."
"Send him one of the other ones instead -- we have extra of the human growth hormone one. Throw in a vocabulary builder tape while you're at it."
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Thursday February 28, @11:37PM
So they now synthesize biologists?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday February 28, @11:41PM
Seriously, if there was one time you could use the slang appropriately, it's here. 'Consumed as edibles?' Just say 'baked'.
(Score: 3, Informative) by The Mighty Buzzard on Thursday February 28, @11:42PM (1 child)
Pot plants breathe CO2 in. Yeast breathes CO2 out. Well not really breathes but it does produce a whole lot of it.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday March 01, @12:14AM
I can't tell you about the environmental footprint or purity of product. Better quality-control is always a good thing, but I wonder if we will hit the "quality-control" being the point of factory-farmed in favor of free-range weed just as we did hogs, cows, and chickens for eatin'!
Shit, factory-farmed weed nowadays is (good, but) packed with so much nitrogen and other McVeigh-approved explosives you wonder if it's the laughing gas you're sucking, rather than the cannibinoids, that's making All-Female-Ghostbusters funny to watch after smoking all that pot.