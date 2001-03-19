from the think-global-act-local dept.
The amount of $100 bills in circulation is surging. And it’s leaving some economists scratching their heads.
The number of outstanding U.S. $100 bills has doubled since the financial crisis, with more than 12 billion of them across the world, according to the latest data from the Federal Reserve. C-notes have passed $1 bills in circulation, Deutsche Bank chief international economist Torsten Slok said in a note to clients this week.
[...] "By eliminating high denomination, high value notes we would make life harder for those pursuing tax evasion, financial crime, terrorist finance and corruption," [former Standard Chartered bank chief executive Peter] Sands wrote.
The global illicit money flows were "staggering" and fuel crimes from drug trafficking and human smuggling to theft and fraud, Sands said. He estimated that depending on the country, tax evasion robs the public sector of anywhere between 6 percent and 70 percent of what authorities estimate they should be collecting. And despite "huge investments in transaction surveillance systems, and intelligence, less than 1 percent of illicit financial flows are seized.
[...] “The Federal Reserve and Treasury make 99 dollars for every $100 dollar bill they print and sell offshore,” Colas said. “There’s a natural desire to keep printing these things — the U.S. government makes a lot of money selling them.”
Superbills?
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 01, @12:58PM (3 children)
Imagine all the great stuff they could spend it on like pointless wars, harassing pot smokers, spying on everyones activities, fake investigations of each other for corruption, corporate welfare, creating more laws no one understands, the benefits go on and on.
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Friday March 01, @01:13PM (1 child)
Of course those aren't the programs that get cut
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 01, @01:52PM
Lets not forget the $20 million dollars to pay off sexual harassment accusers:
https://www.cnn.com/2017/11/16/politics/settlements-congress-sexual-harassment/ [cnn.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 01, @02:10PM
Or, you know, they could pay down the $21+ Trillion in debt that's been built up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 01, @01:11PM (2 children)
Maybe all the criminal elements that operate in cash started figuring out how worthless it was around the same time the US government bailed out the banks, and began reintroducing it into the economy.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday March 01, @01:32PM
They paid cash for Antminers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 01, @01:34PM
There was this: https://www.theguardian.com/global/2009/dec/13/drug-money-banks-saved-un-cfief-claims [theguardian.com]
(Score: 3, Informative) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday March 01, @01:21PM
It happens that sexually-obsessed - The Mind Really _Does_ Simply Reel - Portland, Oregon is a widely-recognized international human trafficking hub.
I first clued into that as a result of puzzling over all the public service messages on the trains and buses, all about how to get help when you're far from home and pressed into sexual slavery.
This had the eventual result that two or so months ago, the Feds - FBI maybe, but the article didn't say - and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police worked together to round up thirty human trafficking suspects here in PDX, in Southern California and in a particular Canadian city, Toronto or some such.
There were arrests in the PRC as well, but I don't think they resulted from an actual collaboration, rather the RCMP and the Feds having tipped off the authorities there as a result of what they learned from the busts here.
That wasn't thirty prostitutes: that was thirty _pimps_.
Sarah plies her trade mostly on 82nd Avenue in I think North-East Portland. Or maybe it's South-East my memory is as always hazy. (North of Burnside Street, East of the Willamette River.)
A while back I googled me up some reading about 82nd.
I wish I had not done that.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday March 01, @01:29PM (1 child)
I expect the People's Republic of China had some insight into that when it enacted the death penalty for official corruption.
A while back some cartel kingpin's home was raided by the Mexican Federal Police. In his freezer - in his fucking kitchen, you know where the ice cream goes M'Kay? - they found TWO HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS IN MOTHERFUCKING CASH.
That would fix a lot of speeding tickets, M'Kay?
Quite a long time ago, I was overcome with grief to read of a Mexican beat cop having taken his very life due to his inability to shake enough suspects down so as to meet the quota his supervisor imposed on him.
Now, it's not like America doesn't know from bribery, but for us its far, far less of a fact of our daily lives than it is damn near everywhere else in G-d's Own Creation. "Can we take care of it here, Officer?"
Consider a very, very, very simple Economical Model:
Suppose purely for the sake of argument, just one mid-size Mexican city were completely free of official corruption for just one year. What would happen?
Co-Working Spaces would spring up like fucking weeds, for one thing.
Sales of notebook computers would skyrocket.
Children would see their dentists regularly.
Elderly people would eat fruits and vegetables in addition to their rice and beans, thereby clearing up their heart conditions.
There's quite a lot more I expect.
There _is_ a very very simple way to actually carry out such an experiment:
If the Mexican Federal Police positioned sharpshooters on the rooftops all over just _one_ mid-sized Mexican city, only a very few City Police would have to pay the Ultimate Sacrifice before official corruption would at least move _indoors_.
M'Kay?
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Friday March 01, @02:11PM
You sound like my cousin who advocated machine gun nests on every crossroad. According to him this would solve most every problem in the city and the country in general.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 01, @01:33PM
I wish people would stop pretending things which aren't theft are theft because they know it wins more sympathy than honestly describing the situation.
Copyright infringement isn't theft, tax evasion isn't theft, unlawfully removing the property of another from their possession is theft.
>inb4 but tax evasion/copyright infringement are bad!
Yeah, I didn't imply otherwise, but they certainly aren't theft.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Friday March 01, @01:38PM (1 child)
Most people easily spend more than $100 per trip to a store just for basics, especially if they have a family. The prices of many things has skyrocketed out of the soloar system the last few years.
So the implication is only "corrupt" people use cash? Reeally? This story was brought to you (in a huge annoying popover) by the fund to track every purchase you make.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 01, @02:03PM
Inflation makes you richer though since it is easier to pay off your debts.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 01, @02:02PM
I was going to write a comment angry about them assuming cash use is suspicious and accusing them of demonizing it to drive people into giving up what shreds of privacy they retain, but then I realized that I can't remember the last time I saw someone use cash in a normal situation.
There are legitimate uses obviously, and many here prefer cash for privacy reasons which is entirely legitimate, but the majority of society just don't effectively care about privacy (at least around here) and don't use cash in normal situations.
I'm annoyed that it actually is suspicious, but where I live it does appear to be the case. Perhaps a campaign to get people to use cash more is in order? (as if that would result in anything more than being told you're autistic for caring about privacy)