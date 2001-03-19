from the cluster-luck dept.
Corresponding with the three-year anniversary of their announcement hypothesizing the existence of a ninth planet in the solar system, Caltech's Mike Brown and Konstantin Batygin are publishing a pair of papers analyzing the evidence for Planet Nine's existence.
The papers offer new details about the suspected nature and location of the planet, which has been the subject of an intense international search ever since Batygin and Brown's 2016 announcement.
The first, titled "Orbital Clustering in the Distant Solar System," was published in The Astronomical Journal on January 22. The Planet Nine hypothesis is founded on evidence suggesting that the clustering of objects in the Kuiper Belt, a field of icy bodies that lies beyond Neptune, is influenced by the gravitational tugs of an unseen planet. It has been an open question as to whether that clustering is indeed occurring, or whether it is an artifact resulting from bias in how and where Kuiper Belt objects are observed.
To assess whether observational bias is behind the apparent clustering, Brown and Batygin developed a method to quantify the amount of bias in each individual observation, then calculated the probability that the clustering is spurious. That probability, they found, is around one in 500.
[...] The second paper is titled "The Planet Nine Hypothesis," and is an invited review that will be published in the next issue of Physics Reports. The paper provides thousands of new computer models of the dynamical evolution of the distant solar system and offers updated insight into the nature of Planet Nine, including an estimate that it is smaller and closer to the sun than previously suspected. Based on the new models, Batygin and Brown -- together with Fred Adams and Juliette Becker (BS '14) of the University of Michigan -- concluded that Planet Nine has a mass of about five times that of the earth and has an orbital semimajor axis in the neighborhood of 400 astronomical units (AU), making it smaller and closer to the sun than previously suspected -- and potentially brighter. Each astronomical unit is equivalent to the distance between the center of Earth and the center of the sun, or about 149.6 million kilometers.
-- submitted from IRC
The planet nine hypothesis (DOI: 10.1016/j.physrep.2019.01.009) (DX)
Orbital Clustering in the Distant Solar System (DOI: 10.3847/1538-3881/aaf051) (DX)
Previously: CU Boulder Researchers Say Collective Gravity, Not Planet Nine, Explains Orbits of Detached Objects
Related Stories
Collective gravity, not Planet Nine, may explain the orbits of 'detached objects'
Bumper car-like interactions at the edges of our solar system—and not a mysterious ninth planet—may explain the the dynamics of strange bodies called "detached objects," according to a new study. CU Boulder Assistant Professor Ann-Marie Madigan and a team of researchers have offered up a new theory for the existence of planetary oddities like Sedna—an icy minor planet that circles the sun at a distance of nearly 8 billion miles. Scientists have struggled to explain why Sedna and a handful of other bodies at that distance look separated from the rest of the solar system. [...] The researchers presented their findings today at a press briefing at the 232nd meeting of the American Astronomical Society, which runs from June 3-7 in Denver, Colorado.
[...] [Jacob] Fleisig had calculated that the orbits of icy objects beyond Neptune circle the sun like the hands of a clock. Some of those orbits, such as those belonging to asteroids, move like the minute hand, or relatively fast and in tandem. Others, the orbits of bigger objects like Sedna, move more slowly. They're the hour hand. Eventually, those hands meet. "You see a pileup of the orbits of smaller objects to one side of the sun," said Fleisig, who is the lead author of the new research. "These orbits crash into the bigger body, and what happens is those interactions will change its orbit from an oval shape to a more circular shape." In other words, Sedna's orbit goes from normal to detached, entirely because of those small-scale interactions.
Also at Popular Mechanics, where Planet Nine proposer Konstantin Batygin disputes the findings:
Batygin, of Caltech, tells Popular Mechanics that any sufficiently strong gravitational encounter could detach an object from Neptune's embrace, but for the distant small bodies of the Kuiper belt to have done so through "self-gravity"—as the CU model proposes—there would need to be about five to ten times the mass of Earth in the outer parts of the Kuiper belt. There isn't.
"Unfortunately, the self-gravity story suffers from the following complications," Batygin says. "Both observational and theoretical estimates place the total mass of the Kuiper belt at a value significantly smaller than that of the Earth [only 1 to 10 percent Earth's mass]. As a consequence, Kuiper belt objects generally behave like test-particles enslaved by Neptune's gravitational pull, rather than a self-interacting group of planetoids."
Related: Planet Nine's Existence Disfavoured by New Data
Medieval Records Could Point the Way to Planet Nine
Another Trans-Neptunian Object With a High Orbital Inclination Points to Planet Nine
Outer Solar System Origins Survey Discovers Over 800 Trans-Neptunian Objects
LSST Could be the Key to Finding New Planets in Our Solar System
(Score: 4, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 01, @04:26PM
His name was Pluto!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday March 01, @04:49PM (1 child)
If Planet Nine exists and these new estimated characteristics are closer to being true, it would mean that Planet Nine is easier to reach and less likely to be ejected by passing stars (see this recent paper [sciencedaily.com] about how an object currently over 700 AU from its star interacted with passing stars).
Then we have a lower mass assumption of 5 Earth masses, or somewhere between 5-10. This raises the possibility of the planet having a solid surface that could be landed on by rovers or humans, with a surface gravity around 1g or up. If it doesn't have a crushing Venus-like atmospheric pressure, then humans could live there, and possibly find life in a subsurface ocean. I guess the only downside would be that the planet would have a smaller Hill sphere from being closer to the Sun and less massive, so it would have less potential moons.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Friday March 01, @05:10PM
FTFY
Planet nine is Pluto, and will always be Pluto, unless a new planet is discovered in a closer orbit.
The IAU's "point 3" [wikipedia.org] is the dumbest bloody thing ever put out by a modern (supposedly) scientific body. What if some asteroid or comet, or several, breaks up in Earth's orbit? Are we then no longer a planet because our orbit isn't clear? What about something that takes much longer to make an orbit (cough, Pluto)? Are they expecting clearance to be equally achievable / likely there? What about the moon? Our orbit hasn't been cleared of that. And artificial satellites — our orbit definitely isn't clear.
Somebody needs to smack those idiots repeatedly with a rolled-up newspaper. Otherwise, next meeting, they're likely to add point 4: "a planet must have a McDonalds."
Idiots.
--
Say it with flowers - Send a Triffid.