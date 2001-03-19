from the watch-in-silence dept.
Submitted via IRC for chromas
YouTube to disable comments on videos featuring minors after child safety fears
YouTube on Thursday said it won't allow people to leave comments on some videos that feature minors, as the Google-owned video site deals with a scandal involving what one blogger called a "softcore pedophilia ring."
The company will disable comments on all videos that star "young minors" and "older minors that could be at risk of attracting predatory behavior," YouTube said.
However, the company said it'll keep comments enabled for a small number of creators who are minors. In those cases, the videos will be actively moderated and YouTube will work with the creators directly. Though the company said it's starting with a small group, it eventually wants to open up comments again to more creators.
YouTube said it's also launching software that could automatically detect and remove predatory comments.
YouTube bans comments on all videos of children
Videos of older children and teenagers will typically not have the comments disabled, unless a specific video is likely to attract predatory attention. That could include, for example, a video of a teenager doing gymnastics.
YouTube told the BBC it would use algorithms to detect which videos contained children.
Blog post. Also at TechCrunch and LA Times.
Previously: Inappropriate Comments Could Lead to Video Demonetization on YouTube
Related Stories
After Child Video Scandal, YouTube Says Ad-Friendly Videos Can Be Demonetized For Inappropriate Comments
In light of a potential second coming of the Adpocalypse, in which a number of major marketers have pulled YouTube ads after discovering that campaigns had run against ostensibly innocent videos of young children where pedophiles were exchanging fetishizing remarks in the comments, YouTube is taking severe pains to stamp out the behavior — but not all creators are thrilled with its sweeping response.
On Twitter, Christian family vlogger Jessica Ballinger — who shares videos with her husband, Christopher, and their four children (pictured above), including Parker, a five-year-old gymnast — expressed dismay that a handful of recent vlogs had been demonetized. YouTube acknowledged that while the clips themselves were ad-friendly, in light of the recent controversy, "even if your video is suitable for advertisers, inappropriate comments could result in your video receiving limited or no ads (yellow icon)." (According to YouTube's monetization icon guide, a yellow icon means that videos are not suitable for most advertisers).
Ballinger, whose channel counts 1.2 million subscribers, countered that she monitors her comment section stringently, and suggested that rather than punishing channels like hers, YouTube remove the offending comments and ban the users. However, the company said its "recent actions are due to an abundance of caution related to content that may endanger minors." It continued, "Not all channels do moderate, and we've had to take an aggressive approach and more broad action at this time. We're also investing in improving our tools to detect/remove this content, so we rely on your moderation less."
YouTube has backtracked, with a representative saying that videos that seem likely to attract predatory comments could have advertising restricted. But the damage is probably done, and YouTube creators may start disabling comment sections and doing outreach off-site in order to avoid the "someone sneezes and the video is demonetized" problem. That or they will write off monetization entirely, turning to Patreon and other platforms to supplement their income.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday March 01, @02:35PM (2 children)
Scorched earth, always a fun policy.
"Buzzy, you're probably the dumbest person I've ever encountered. Well, there is aristarchus, so make it 2nd dumbest."
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday March 01, @03:35PM
Almost. Since they are doing this over the coming months and have included some vague exceptions, it remains to be seen just how scorched things will get. Like is a YTP of a Wendy's kids meal commercial from 10 years ago going to have the comments nuked? We're going to find out.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday March 01, @03:36PM
A scorched earth policy would have FaceFook watching for pedo comments, then dispatching a hit squad to deal with the offending commentor. The hit team could assess the situation, and decide on an expert marksman, a letter bomb, or a full frontal assault with FaceFook's private SWAT team. After disposition of the body, they could then bulldoze the pedo's home, and salt the earth so that nothing grows there for a hundred years, and finally erect an ominous monument. Here lies another stinking pedophile.
Have you hugged your
presidentugly dog today?
(Score: 2) by danmars on Friday March 01, @03:11PM (4 children)
Am I the only one who thinks they're going to just get rid of the comments altogether?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday March 01, @03:29PM (1 child)
That would be a significant detriment to content creators that use the comments to interact with fans or gauge reactions. Believe it or not, but YouTube still cares about its users. Users just take a backseat to advertisers. But if things on YouTube get too fucked, there are platforms waiting to take refugees. Fecesbook/Instagram [soylentnews.org] might be the most viable one.
All signs point instead to GooTube using machine learning or AI to handle all tasks on the site, particularly censorship. The problems involved with this approach are nearly herculean, but the payoff is great (handle billions of videos automatically, no more paying mechanical turks). It's AI all day long for Google.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday March 01, @03:38PM
Hey! Thasss RACISSS!!
Have you hugged your
presidentugly dog today?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 01, @03:37PM (1 child)
and why would that be a problem?
if you care enough to comment, find out their e-mail address and actually talk to them.
if the video uploader cares enough about creating a community that talks to each other, they should pay 5 bucks a year or whatever to host a forum somewhere.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday March 01, @03:38PM
A lot of big YouTubers have a subreddit for outside discussion. No payment necessary, although they may need to find (unpaid) volunteers to act as mods.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]