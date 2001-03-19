Stories
Dangerous New Teen Trend: Burning Plastic Trash Cans, Inhaling Fumes

posted by martyb on Friday March 01, @07:10PM   Printer-friendly
An Anonymous Coward writes:

Police in the United Kingdom are warning about a dangerous new trend of teens lighting plastic garbage cans on fire and inhaling their fumes.

Authorities were prompted to speak out about the bizarre new craze after several "extremely dangerous" incidents were reported in the Greater Manchester area, the Mirror reports.

Dyes used to make the trash cans - more commonly known as wheelie bins in the U.K. - emit a fume when lit on fire that can produce a high when inhaled, much like other solvents such as glue or gas. Fumes from the plastic bins, however, are "highly toxic" and reportedly more dangerous than other solvents.

https://www.foxnews.com/world/uk-police-warn-against-new-teen-trend-of-burning-plastic-trash-cans-inhaling-fumes

Also at The Sun and Manchester Evening News.

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Friday March 01, @07:11PM

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Friday March 01, @07:11PM (#808861) Journal

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ENSbOrQtCJA [youtube.com]

    --
    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

  • (Score: 2) by urza9814 on Friday March 01, @07:14PM

    by urza9814 (3954) on Friday March 01, @07:14PM (#808863) Journal

    Kids these days...when I was growing up we just huffed empty Silly String canisters or occasionally Axe body spray...

    Probably would last a lot longer than these literal dumpster fires....that seems like a rather expensive high. Sure, they probably just use the parents' bins, but surely you can only get away with that once or twice....

  • (Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday March 01, @07:19PM

    by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us (6553) on Friday March 01, @07:19PM (#808867)

    I hear they do these things called Rainbow Parties, too. Shocking!!!

    --
    Make America Seem Huge Under Great And Nebulous Aims. MASHUGANA.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 01, @07:20PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 01, @07:20PM (#808868)

    Just get them some Tide Pods and let them off themselves without adding air pollution in the process.

  • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday March 01, @07:22PM (1 child)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Friday March 01, @07:22PM (#808870) Journal

    The little assholes could kill someone with a purpose in life. That is, they could kill someone besides themselves.

    --
    Have you hugged your president ugly dog today?

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 01, @07:53PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 01, @07:53PM (#808887)

      Well, inhaling the smoke cannot possibly hurt or harm a single braincell... its Manchester after all.
      ( One of my ex-bosses was from Manchester. What a tool, what a __censored__ idiot. )

  • (Score: 4, Funny) by Sulla on Friday March 01, @07:25PM (1 child)

    by Sulla (5173) on Friday March 01, @07:25PM (#808873) Journal

    Dyes used to make the trash cans - more commonly known as wheelie bins in the U.K

    Every day I find more reasons to thank god we had that revolution.

    --
    "If lying to Congress is an enforceable crime, we are going to need more jails."

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 01, @07:58PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 01, @07:58PM (#808894)

      I dunno, seems like the perfect place for some googly eyes. Googly eyed wheelie bin! Add in a small air scoop and some little tube arms, perfect!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 01, @07:55PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday March 01, @07:55PM (#808890)

    Fire fighters have a much higher than average rate of cancer these days because burning houses are filled with plastics and other carcinogenic materials. The 9/11 fire fighters apparently developed something like 30 new types of cancer and many have a hard time with their insurance claims. A real tragedy, and because it is so relevant I'll throw in "this is why we need universal healthcare!"

    These kids are fucking dumb, but I think most everyone here did some stupid shit of their own at some point.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by ikanreed on Friday March 01, @07:57PM

    by ikanreed (3164) on Friday March 01, @07:57PM (#808893)

    Teens engaging in writing bullshit articles to pitch fear at uncertain middle class parents.

    Authorities report that they are using rational human fear about the harms of polution and drug attention to pitch complete bullshit with the hopes of getting "high" on "clicks", some even selling this "writing" to advertisers.

  • (Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday March 01, @08:16PM

    by Thexalon (636) on Friday March 01, @08:16PM (#808907) Homepage

    Teenagers have gotten together to do really stupid and dangerous things since, well, forever. But now, they're getting together to do really stupid and dangerous things on the Internet, which makes the situation somehow completely different.

    --
    A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of bad gravy.
