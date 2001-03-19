19/03/01/2011233 story
Engineers at MIT and Penn State University have found that under the right conditions, ordinary clear water droplets on a transparent surface can produce brilliant colors, without the addition of inks or dyes. [...] The researchers have developed a model that predicts the color a droplet will produce, given specific structural and optical conditions. The model could be used as a design guide to produce, for example, droplet-based litmus tests, or color-changing powders and inks in makeup products.
https://news.mit.edu/2019/water-droplets-structural-color-0227
Colouration by total internal reflection and interference at microscale concave interfaces$ (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-0946-4)
