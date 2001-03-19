Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Engineers Make Water Droplets Produce Iridescent Colors

posted by chromas on Friday March 01, @08:48PM   Printer-friendly
from the science dept.
Science

karthikaqpt writes:

Engineers at MIT and Penn State University have found that under the right conditions, ordinary clear water droplets on a transparent surface can produce brilliant colors, without the addition of inks or dyes. [...] The researchers have developed a model that predicts the color a droplet will produce, given specific structural and optical conditions. The model could be used as a design guide to produce, for example, droplet-based litmus tests, or color-changing powders and inks in makeup products.

https://news.mit.edu/2019/water-droplets-structural-color-0227

YouTube video

Colouration by total internal reflection and interference at microscale concave interfaces$ (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-019-0946-4)

Original Submission


«  Dangerous New Teen Trend: Burning Plastic Trash Cans, Inhaling Fumes
Engineers Make Water Droplets Produce Iridescent Colors | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.