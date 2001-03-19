Stories
Treating Mosquitoes May Be a New Way to Fight Malaria

posted by chromas on Saturday March 02, @07:37AM
from the buzz-off dept.
Science

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Runaway1956__

In the lab, treating female mosquitoes with an antimalarial drug stopped parasites from developing[$] inside the insects. Mosquitoes were exposed to the treatment when they landed on a drug-coated glass surface for as little as six minutes, comparable to how long mosquitoes stop on protective bed nets as they hunt for a meal, researchers report online February 27 in Nature.

[...] Malaria, caused by Plasmodium parasites and spread by the bites of Anopheles mosquitoes, is a flulike illness with high fever and chills. Without treatment, it can be fatal: In 2017, there were 219 million cases of malaria worldwide, mostly in Africa, and 435,000 deaths, mainly in children.

Source: https://www.sciencenews.org/article/treating-mosquitoes-drugs-new-way-fight-malaria

Original Submission


