from the what-else-can-we-ban? dept.
Submitted via IRC for AzumaHazuki
New Yorkers fond of eating out in the last decade weren’t just saved from doing the dishes. Residents’ blood levels of artificial trans fats, which increase the risk of heart disease, dropped following a 2006 citywide policy that banned restaurants from using the fats.
For people who dined out frequently, the decrease was even greater: Levels of the fats declined by about 62 percent for New Yorkers who ate out four or more times per week, the team reports online February 21 in the American Journal of Public Health.
An estimated 1 in 5 city residents eats out that frequently, says study coauthor Sonia Angell, deputy commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene in Queens. “We think [the ban] has just been a win overall for New Yorkers … in particular for those who dine out more frequently.”
Researchers analyzed blood samples of adult city residents from before and after the ban, taken as part of a health and nutrition survey that queried participants on their dining habits. The samples, 212 from 2004 and 247 from 2013–2014, revealed a drop from 49.2 to 21.3 micromoles per liter, suggesting that trans fat levels plunged by about 57 percent overall among New Yorkers.
Artificial trans fats, also called trans fatty acids, end up in foods like fried chicken and doughnuts, anything that is fried, baked or cooked in partially hydrogenated vegetable oils. The fats increase the amount of low-density lipoprotein, commonly known as “bad” cholesterol, in the body while lowering high-density lipoprotein, the “good” cholesterol.
Source: https://www.sciencenews.org/article/ban-artificial-trans-fats-nyc-restaurants-appears-be-working
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 02, @02:44AM (1 child)
NYC food tastes like shit now.
Thanks Trump. Make New York Shit Again.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 02, @03:55AM
Frying in lard or crisco make things taste way better, lighter, fluffier, crispier, and that's why they used them.
All these time when the "nutrioton experts" and heart surgeons, who made their living planting stents that prove to be of no use, all in time were proven to be quacks, Just like the "healthy" food pyramid.
How is lard any less "artificial" than crisco?
(Score: 2) by dltaylor on Saturday March 02, @02:51AM (2 children)
Since the current administration is all about the "deal", how big a bribe do we need to get a national ban?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 02, @02:59AM
(Score: 3, Funny) by sjames on Saturday March 02, @03:26AM
Apparently we need to get Kim Jong-un to mention that trans-fats are bad. That should do it.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 02, @03:11AM
I support laws like this.
I recently discovered my health-consciousness brother who spends $200/month on vitamins was ignorant of the fact that transfat = partially hydrogenated vegetable oil.
The average person on the street will certainly be oblivious to it.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Barenflimski on Saturday March 02, @03:19AM
That is a large enough difference to save a good number of people from heart disease.