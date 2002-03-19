ArsTechnica is reporting that the the guy behind various "Swatting" incidents around the country has been arrested in Las Vegas. Going by the grandiose on-line name of "Famed God", the alleged perpetrator's computers contained evidence from several Swats around the country.



Only time will tell if the arrests reduce the incidence of swatting or emboldens more copycats with better hiding skills. Also un known at this time is what types of law enforcement resources or three letter agencies were used to track this guy down.



Famed God could get five years if convicted.



The incident raises some questions about Swatting in general.



To date, its not clear that anyone was hurt in any such swatting, although significant time resources were wasted, and swat victims are often abused and mistreated by SWAT officers, when caught red handed in possession of nothing more serious than a laptop and mouse and empty pizza boxes.



Sending heavily armed and armored police with battering rams bashing through doors with automatic weapons on the strength of a single phone call via the internet seems like a silly thing to do, and a silly deployment policy. What ACTUAL event necessitating SWAT response comes in via exactly one internet call (which does not have geo location data)? What is the likelihood that there will only be one complaint on any such event?



So what say ye Soylentils?



Do local police break out the SWAT gear too quickly? Wouldn't simply calling the target, or sending a single car with officers (wearing vests) be sufficient to determine if a full SWAT operation was required?



How will this alleged perpetrator be viewed by the general public, vs the internet community?



Will he be vilified by press, over prosecuted? Or will he get his just rewards?



Will the internet Illuminati jump to his defense, anointing him as the second coming of the "internet's own boy"?



Will it trigger a national discussion about the over reliance on militarized police?



Is this too many questions for one Soylent News Post?