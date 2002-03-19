from the triggered dept.
Prosecutors seek 25 years in prison for deadly Kansas hoax
Federal prosecutors are seeking a 25-year prison sentence for a California man who made a hoax call that led police to fatally shoot a Kansas man following a dispute between online gamers.
[...] Barriss faces sentencing Friday in federal court in Wichita for making the false report resulting in a death. He has pleaded guilty to 51 charges related to fake calls and threats across the country.
The defense is seeking a 20-year prison sentence.
Sentencing is set for March 29.
Previously: Swatted: Police Kill Innocent Man in Kansas
Related: Gamers Use Police Hoax to Lash Out at Opponents
Swatter Just Prankster?
Related Stories
Phys.org reported on recent hoaxes where gamers seeking retaliation against an opponent make a fake emergency call to get a SWAT team sent over.
Authorities are increasingly concerned about a hoax in which video game players lash out at online opponents by making fake 911 calls that send SWAT teams to their homes.
The practice, known as "swatting," originally targeted celebrities. Experts say it's now becoming more popular with gamers seeking retaliation. It offers anonymity and a way to watch the hoax unfold live over game-streaming systems.
ArsTechnica is reporting that the the guy behind various "Swatting" incidents around the country has been arrested in Las Vegas. Going by the grandiose on-line name of "Famed God", the alleged perpetrator's computers contained evidence from several Swats around the country.
Only time will tell if the arrests reduce the incidence of swatting or emboldens more copycats with better hiding skills. Also un known at this time is what types of law enforcement resources or three letter agencies were used to track this guy down.
Famed God could get five years if convicted.
The incident raises some questions about Swatting in general.
To date, its not clear that anyone was hurt in any such swatting, although significant time resources were wasted, and swat victims are often abused and mistreated by SWAT officers, when caught red handed in possession of nothing more serious than a laptop and mouse and empty pizza boxes.
Sending heavily armed and armored police with battering rams bashing through doors with automatic weapons on the strength of a single phone call via the internet seems like a silly thing to do, and a silly deployment policy. What ACTUAL event necessitating SWAT response comes in via exactly one internet call (which does not have geo location data)? What is the likelihood that there will only be one complaint on any such event?
So what say ye Soylentils?
Do local police break out the SWAT gear too quickly? Wouldn't simply calling the target, or sending a single car with officers (wearing vests) be sufficient to determine if a full SWAT operation was required?
How will this alleged perpetrator be viewed by the general public, vs the internet community?
Will he be vilified by press, over prosecuted? Or will he get his just rewards?
Will the internet Illuminati jump to his defense, anointing him as the second coming of the "internet's own boy"?
Will it trigger a national discussion about the over reliance on militarized police?
Is this too many questions for one Soylent News Post?
From the NY Daily News (and covered almost everywhere):
A Kansas man shot to death by police earlier this week was the victim of a misdirected online prank known as "swatting," according to social media chatter.
The victim, identified as Andrew Finch, was gunned down on Thursday night after cops responded to his Wichita home amid a false report that he had shot his father to death and was holding his mother, brother and sister hostage.
A responding officer fatally shot Finch, 28, when he came to the front door, Wichita deputy police chief Troy Livingston said during a press conference. Livingston declined to comment on what triggered the officer to open fire and would not say whether Finch was armed.
Police briefing (10m8s). Body camera footage (53s).
I'm speechless.
takyon: The swatting was quickly linked to a dispute between two Call of Duty players:
On Twitter, more than a dozen people who identified themselves as being in the gaming community told The Eagle that a feud between two Call of Duty players sparked one to initiate a "swatting" call. After news began to spread about what happened Thursday night, the people in the gaming community, through Twitter posts, pointed at two gamers.
"I DIDNT GET ANYONE KILLED BECAUSE I DIDNT DISCHARGE A WEAPON AND BEING A SWAT MEMBER ISNT MY PROFESSION," said one gamer, who others said made the swatting call. His account was suspended overnight.
According to posts on Twitter, two gamers were arguing when one threatened to target the other with a swatting call. The person who was the target of the swatting gave the other gamer a false address, which sent police to a nearby home instead of his own, according to Twitter posts. The person who was to be the target of the swatting sent a Tweet saying, "Someone tried to swat me and got an innocent man killed." [...] Dexerto, a online news service focused on gaming and the Call of Duty game, reported the argument began over a $1 or $2 wager over the game.
Update: 911 Call from suspect (4m58s).
Brian Krebs conversed with the apparent suspect over Twitter.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by bradley13 on Saturday March 02, @10:23AM (3 children)
The guy is a douche, and he definitely deserves some prison time. But...
...what about the cops? They're the ones who killed an innocent person, with no justification whatsoever. As has been said before: even if the reported situation had been real, they don't get to preemptively shoot whoever opens the door, because they have no idea who that person actually is.
Some of the police officers need to be in jail, right next to the twerp.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 02, @10:42AM (1 child)
The cops should be tried for involuntary manslaughter with the minimum sentence, plus the maximum sentence had they violated any police procedure leading to that. This guy ordered armed policemen to enter a house, so it's not even homicide, he is responsible for a potential mass murder. 20 years is not that much.
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Saturday March 02, @10:53AM
Was this guy the chief of police?
I didn't realise random losers could order armed cops to do things in america.
(Score: 3, Informative) by janrinok on Saturday March 02, @10:44AM
I was going to write and say pretty much the same thing.
LEA should only open fire if they or the persons that they are defending are in imminent danger of being injured or killed by an armed individual. By armed, I mean somebody who has a weapon, bomb or other device intended to injure or kill someone else. Anything else is too much force. If the threat is not armed and is compliant then the police should be able to control him/her without the use of firearms.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 02, @10:42AM (3 children)
How is it that he pleaded guilty to 51 charges, including one that resulted in a death, and he's only facing 25 years?
He has a bad habit of these swatting calls, so this should treated as an ongoing reign of domestic terrorisrm. He knew what he was doing would put people at risk every time he did it, and he did it a shitload of times. Lock him up, throw away the key, and make sure he gets absolutely no phone privileges so he can't pull this shit ever again.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday March 02, @10:46AM (1 child)
Ah, so now a crime is automatically 'terrorism'. Enjoy your rapid ride on the slippery slope - for you it has already started.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 02, @10:59AM
Are you implying that SWAT-team tactics are not (partly) designed to provoke terror in their targets?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 02, @10:58AM
LOL, if he is able to SWAT someone from a prison phone he would be a genius. "This is a prepaid call from ... "Douche Mcgee" ... an inmate at PITA Corrections Facility. Press 5 to accept this call."