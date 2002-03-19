Stories
Amazon is Reportedly Planning to Open a New Chain of Grocery Stores

posted by martyb on Saturday March 02, @04:47PM   Printer-friendly
from the distribution-centers-that-also-operate-as-a-storefront dept.
Business

takyon writes:

Amazon is reportedly planning a new, low-cost grocery chain

Amazon is reportedly planning to open dozens of grocery stores in major US cities, which will be under different branding from its Whole Foods chain. The first location may open in Los Angeles before the end of this year, while it's signed leases for at least two other stores, according to Wall Street Journal sources.

[...] Amazon already has a grocery delivery service, and the reported chain would expand its retail footprint beyond Whole Foods, 4-Star stores and self-service Amazon Go outlets. It's not clear whether the planned stores will also be cashierless, though the report suggests they'll have a strong focus on customer service and pick-up options.

