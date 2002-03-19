from the debugging dept.
The spread of antimicrobial resistance in hospitals can be limited by sanitation methods that remodulate the hospital microbiota, leading to lower antimicrobial consumption and costs, according to a paper in Infection and Drug Resistance co-authored by two Bocconi University scholars (for the part related to costs) with University of Ferrara and colleagues from University of Udine.
In particular, an experiment conducted in five Italian hospitals using the Probiotic Cleaning Hygiene System (PCHS), a trademarked probiotic-based sanitation method, coordinated by the CIAS research centre of the University of Ferrara (www.cias-ferrara.it) , led to a 52% decrease in healthcare associated infections (HAI, a kind of infection that tend to exhibit higher resistance to antibiotics than community-acquired infections), a 60.3% reduction in associated drug consumption and a 75.4% decrease in the related costs. «The results», Bocconi University's Rosanna Tarricone, co-author of the study, says, «suggest that the introduction of probiotic-based sanitation methods can be considered as a useful component of infection prevention strategies. Money saving are only a part of the story, as HAIs affect 3.2 million people in Europe every year, resulting in 37,000 deaths».
The Internal Medicine wards of the hospitals enrolled in the study were surveyed for six months while using the conventional chemical-based sanitation method and, then, for a further six months using ecologically sustainable detergents containing spores of three Bacillus species. Overall 12,000 patients were included in the study and over 30,000 environmental samples from hospital surfaces were analyzed.
The new sanitation system was associated with a mean 83% decrease of the detected pathogens on hospital surfaces and a significant reduction (70-99.9%) of antimicrobial resistant genes. In the case of Staphylococcus aureus (Staphylococcus spp. represented up to 90% of the total surface microbiota detected and S. aureus, in particular, plays an important role in HAIs), the isolates from the post-intervention phase were 63.9-93.5% less resistant to antibiotics, depending on the antibiotic type, and those resistant to three or more antibiotics decreased by 72.4%.
The number of healthcare associated infections diminished by 52%, as detailed in another co-authored paper (PLoS ONE 13(7): e0199616), and the cost per HAI episode diminished by 45.6%, translating into the aforementioned 60.3% reduction in associated drug consumption and 75.4% decrease in related costs.
Since the analysis focused only on drug costs, «taking into account other variables, such as the length of stay in hospital, our estimates of the savings are likely to be conservative», concludes Carla Rognoni, the other Bocconi University co-author of the paper.
Journal Reference:
Elisabetta Caselli, et. al. Impact of a probiotic-based hospital sanitation on antimicrobial resistance and HAI-associated antimicrobial consumption and costs: a multicenter study Infection and Drug Resistance, 2019; Volume 12: 501 DOI: 10.2147/IDR.S194670
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 02, @07:24PM (2 children)
if the lazy cleaners just did their job we would have beauutiful healthcare. Pays cuts all round until your performance improves.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday March 02, @07:31PM
It doesn't show that at all. It shows that more thorough cleaning without replenishment of benign bacteria results in more infections than this new approach.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 02, @07:50PM
Chlorine bleach for the win, bacteria all gone...
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Saturday March 02, @08:15PM
Germs are bad. Mommies everywhere say so, and many go absolutely nuts trying to kill them all. Businesses that sell cleaning products do their level best to gross out and scare people.
Basic hygiene is a good idea, but some people have taken it way too far.
(Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Saturday March 02, @08:19PM
The next time you're in a hospital or doctor's office, look around the room. Think "If I were a nasty drug-resistant bacteria colony, where could I hide?". You'll be astonished.
I looked, and I saw floors that weren't sealed to the vinyl floor base on the wall, which also wasn't sealed to the wall (crawl into the crack and live...). I saw cabinets hung on the walls (not sealed to the wall) with standard construction (face frame hangs below the bottom of the cabinet, making for a very difficult and invisible corner to clean), made out of wood and laminates (organic moisture-containing with cracks between the wood and laminate). I saw lights, and exam tables, and rolling cabinets, where the surface area approached infinity, much of which was inaccessible to normal cleaning means. I saw hand-wash sinks that required the doctor to manipulate the handle to turn the water on/off and dispense soap.
It made me wonder why everyone who goes into a doctor's office doesn't get an infection.