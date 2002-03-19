from the snipped-irrelevant-bits;-click-Original-Sub-to-get-sidetracked dept.
In the continuing confusion over 5G mobile phone networks, it appears that someone wants to make something Great!
From Politico:
President Donald Trump's reelection team is backing a controversial plan to give the government a role in managing America's next-generation 5G wireless networks — bucking the free market consensus view of his own administration and sparking wireless industry fears of nationalization.
The plan — embraced by Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale and adviser Newt Gingrich — would involve the government taking 5G airwaves and designing a system to allow for sharing them on a wholesale basis with wireless providers. The idea is also being pushed by a politically connected wireless company backed by venture capitalist Peter Thiel that could stand to benefit.
It's already getting pushback from industry, which dismisses the concept as untested and unworkable.
But the Trump campaign is now fully embracing the model in a bid to woo rural voters who have long lacked decent internet service because wireless companies don't have a financial incentive to offer affordable broadband to all Americans, including those outside the biggest cities.
“A 5G wholesale market would drive down costs and provide access to millions of Americans who are currently underserved,” Kayleigh McEnany, national press secretary for Trump’s 2020 campaign, told POLITICO. “This is in line with President Trump’s agenda to benefit all Americans, regardless of geography."
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday March 03, @12:05AM
Trump wants to make things great AGAIN.
The only problem is, I can't think of a time when telcos were ever great...
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 03, @12:18AM (3 children)
Why is it not expected in the Trump admnistration, at the very top level? Elect a con man, get a criminal for President. No surprise there.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 03, @12:34AM
This isn't criminal necessarily but it is paving the way to dictatorship, eliminating the middle men who sometimes make it hard for the gov to do whatever it wants.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 03, @12:39AM (1 child)
I agree. Orange man is bad. Vote for Bernie! You too can enjoy bread lines, Comrade.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday March 03, @12:44AM
We talking Panera, or...?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 03, @12:26AM
He can do anything with a committer.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday March 03, @12:34AM (1 child)
You say that like it’s a bad thing.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday March 03, @12:43AM
OMG. We have to deplatform Michael David Crawforbes.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Sunday March 03, @12:54AM
Want to learn more? Reed the dept. line, check out the Original aristarchus submission.
