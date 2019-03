In the wake of "Roma's" three Oscar wins on Sunday, director Steven Spielberg is taking aim at streaming films' chances at future Academy Awards.

Spielberg will present his case to peers at an upcoming annual board of governors meeting at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, where the award-winning auteur will propose rule changes that would prevent streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon and Hulu from competing in the Oscars without its projects getting a full theatrical run first. The news was first reported on Indiewire. "Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation," a representative of Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment told the site.

[...] "Once you commit to a television format, you're a TV movie," Spielberg said last year during a conversation with ITV News about the increasingly blurry line that separates various media. "You certainly — if it's a good show — deserve an Emmy, but not an Oscar."

[...] Spielberg had the topic on his mind when he accepted the filmmaker award at the Cinema Audio Society Awards last month. "I'm a firm believer that movie theaters need to be around forever," he said, according to Variety. Stressing that he very much admired the state of contemporary television, both for its stories and its tech advances, Spielberg conceded that "the sound is better in homes more than it ever has been in history." But, he added, "there's nothing like going to a big dark theater with people you've never met before and having the experience wash over you."