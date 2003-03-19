The servers were placed in an airtight box with a radiator that is hooked up to the ISS water-cooling system. Hot air from the computers is guided through the radiator to cool down and than circulated back.

Mr Kasbergen said there had been problems with the redundancy power supply as well as some of the redundant solid-state drives.

But he said the failures were handled by the autonomous management software that was part of the experiment.

The devices will need to be inspected back on Earth to find out what went wrong.