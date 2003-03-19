from the no-harm,-no-foul dept.
A lawsuit filed against Google by consumers who claimed the search engine's photo sharing and storage service violated their privacy was dismissed on Saturday by a U.S. judge who cited a lack of "concrete injuries."
U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang in Chicago granted a Google motion for summary judgment, saying the court lacked "subject matter jurisdiction because plaintiffs have not suffered concrete injuries."
The suit, filed in March 2016, alleged Alphabet Inc's Google violated Illinois state law by collecting and storing biometric data from people's photographs using facial recognition software without their permission through its Google Photos service.
[...] Google had argued in court documents that the plaintiffs were not entitled to money or injunctive relief because they had suffered no harm. The case is Rivera v Google, U.S. District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 16-02714.
Source: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-google-lawsuit-illinois/u-s-judge-dismisses-suit-versus-google-over-facial-recognition-software-idUSKCN1OT001
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday March 03, @04:20PM (2 children)
Someone needs to throw a brick at the judge. Privacy is not a concrete thing. Nor are things like trespass. It is the court's JOB to consider charges of trespass, and to decide on them. If you take a photo of me in public, there is no trespass or invasion of privacy. If you instead sneak onto my property, and take photos of me through my window, you have obviously trespassed. If you remotely use my own cameras on my phone or my computer, then you have just as obviously trespassed.
A person in the privacy of their own home has an expectation of privacy. Google, nor anyone else, should be tracking me, my wife, my kids, while we do whatever the hell we want to do, in privacy. There truly is damage here. And, it's the judge's duty to determine how much damage, and how much Google should pay for it's trespasses.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 03, @04:23PM
Man, i just keep wishing one of these idiot judges get bitten by their own decisions.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday March 03, @04:34PM
And even if there are no PRESENT injuries, there should be consideration for FUTURE injury....unless, of course, Google (etc) erase all data as soon as it is created.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 03, @04:50PM
The reason of course is ... yeah you guessed it National Security TM.
Google is a strategic asset. It knows everything about everyone. And that must go on for ever. Nevermind stupid little people complaining.