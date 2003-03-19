Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Three-Quarters of Crucial Border IT Systems at Risk of Failure -- Brexit Date is March 29, 2019

posted by martyb on Sunday March 03, @09:00PM   Printer-friendly
from the time-to-stash-some-cash-and-buy-extra-popcorn dept.
Techonomics

mrpg writes:

Six of the eight border IT systems viewed as critical for a no-deal Brexit are at risk of failure, compounded by their reliance on each other and the fact delivery partners aren't ready.

[...] The report, prepared before Prime Minister Theresa May said she would allow Parliament to vote on a possible delay, treats 29 March 2019 as Brexit day – but it is clear some of the issues won't be resolved by a delay of just weeks.

The NAO said that six of the eight IT systems ranked as most critical for no deal by the cross-government Border Delivery Group are "at risk of not being delivered to time and to acceptable quality".

These include Defra's Import of Products, Animals, Food and Feed System (IPAFFS) and Automatic Licence Verification System (ALVS), both of which have their IT components listed as amber-red, and HMRC's CHIEF (Customs Handling of Import and Export Freight), which is ranked as amber.

Source: Three-quarters of crucial border IT systems at risk of failure? Bah, it's not like Brexit is *looks at watch* err... next[*] month

[*] Linked story was dated 2019-02-28, so it's this month. --Ed.

Original Submission


«  Mike Pence: It's Time for Congress to Establish the Space Force
Three-Quarters of Crucial Border IT Systems at Risk of Failure -- Brexit Date is March 29, 2019 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 8 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Sunday March 03, @09:07PM (1 child)

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Sunday March 03, @09:07PM (#809539) Journal

    Things would go smoother if England just invaded and subjugated Europe. Rommel did it once, just follow his example. DO NOT follow Hitler's example, and invade Russia!

    --
    Have you hugged your president ugly dog today?

  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday March 03, @09:15PM (1 child)

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Sunday March 03, @09:15PM (#809541) Homepage Journal

    That was my original understanding of what a "cluster fuck" was:

    Octel had at first three Sun 3/280 servers, then I installed a fourth. For the truly ignorant reason that the build tools didn't know to check for read()/write() error codes all three then four boxes were hard mounted on each other.

    Hilarity Ensued on a Damn near continuous basis.

    --
    Soggy Jobs' Indiegogo's Pitch Video! [youtube.com] PLZ 2 SHARE!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 03, @09:21PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 03, @09:21PM (#809544)

    And even then, the chance of a second referendum threatens to nix it altogether.

    The people voted wrong.

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by isostatic on Sunday March 03, @09:50PM

      by isostatic (365) on Sunday March 03, @09:50PM (#809553) Journal

      The people have changed their mind having seen how shit brexit really is.

      If the people haven't changed their mind, then the result will be the same as before - 17 million will vote to remove the rights of 65 million.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 03, @09:51PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 03, @09:51PM (#809554)

      The people voted wrong.

      That's what the rulers say when people decide against rulers' plans. Then the referendum is tried again, until the desired result is achieved.

    • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday March 03, @09:55PM

      by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Sunday March 03, @09:55PM (#809556)

      The people always vote wrong:

      - The choices of society presented to them always end up profiting megarich tax evader fuckers.

      - The candidates they get to vote for are always the same critters, whose sole real job it is to do the bidding of the aforementioned megarich tax evading fuckers - and get high on power while they're at it.

      In the end, the people always lose. It's just that for some reason, they never seem to realize it: they keep hoping, believing, voting, getting disappointed, then hoping again, believing again, and voting again for the same sumbitches who disappointed them before.

      I'll never understand why people think voting is so important. Voting is exactly like pushing those fake crosswalk and elevator buttons [nytimes.com]: you think you've done something, but the outcome has nothing to do with it. Voting is part of the theater that keeps the populace from revolting against the megarich fuckers.

(1)