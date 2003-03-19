from the time-to-stash-some-cash-and-buy-extra-popcorn dept.
Six of the eight border IT systems viewed as critical for a no-deal Brexit are at risk of failure, compounded by their reliance on each other and the fact delivery partners aren't ready.
[...] The report, prepared before Prime Minister Theresa May said she would allow Parliament to vote on a possible delay, treats 29 March 2019 as Brexit day – but it is clear some of the issues won't be resolved by a delay of just weeks.
The NAO said that six of the eight IT systems ranked as most critical for no deal by the cross-government Border Delivery Group are "at risk of not being delivered to time and to acceptable quality".
These include Defra's Import of Products, Animals, Food and Feed System (IPAFFS) and Automatic Licence Verification System (ALVS), both of which have their IT components listed as amber-red, and HMRC's CHIEF (Customs Handling of Import and Export Freight), which is ranked as amber.
Source: Three-quarters of crucial border IT systems at risk of failure? Bah, it's not like Brexit is *looks at watch* err... next[*] month
[*] Linked story was dated 2019-02-28, so it's this month. --Ed.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Sunday March 03, @09:07PM (1 child)
Things would go smoother if England just invaded and subjugated Europe. Rommel did it once, just follow his example. DO NOT follow Hitler's example, and invade Russia!
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday March 03, @09:15PM
He invaded Russia too.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday March 03, @09:15PM (1 child)
That was my original understanding of what a "cluster fuck" was:
Octel had at first three Sun 3/280 servers, then I installed a fourth. For the truly ignorant reason that the build tools didn't know to check for read()/write() error codes all three then four boxes were hard mounted on each other.
Hilarity Ensued on a Damn near continuous basis.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday March 03, @09:19PM
And nobody under 60 has any idea why this is funny.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 03, @09:21PM (3 children)
And even then, the chance of a second referendum threatens to nix it altogether.
The people voted wrong.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by isostatic on Sunday March 03, @09:50PM
The people have changed their mind having seen how shit brexit really is.
If the people haven't changed their mind, then the result will be the same as before - 17 million will vote to remove the rights of 65 million.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 03, @09:51PM
That's what the rulers say when people decide against rulers' plans. Then the referendum is tried again, until the desired result is achieved.
(Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Sunday March 03, @09:55PM
The people always vote wrong:
- The choices of society presented to them always end up profiting megarich tax evader fuckers.
- The candidates they get to vote for are always the same critters, whose sole real job it is to do the bidding of the aforementioned megarich tax evading fuckers - and get high on power while they're at it.
In the end, the people always lose. It's just that for some reason, they never seem to realize it: they keep hoping, believing, voting, getting disappointed, then hoping again, believing again, and voting again for the same sumbitches who disappointed them before.
I'll never understand why people think voting is so important. Voting is exactly like pushing those fake crosswalk and elevator buttons [nytimes.com]: you think you've done something, but the outcome has nothing to do with it. Voting is part of the theater that keeps the populace from revolting against the megarich fuckers.