from the micro-gooey dept.
Microcontrollers are wonderfully useful things, but programming them can be a little daunting if you’re used to the simplicity of compiling for regular PCs. Over time though, this has become easier. Communities have strayed away from assembly code and created higher-level languages such as Micropython, to allow these devices to be programmed in a more accessible manner. Unfortunately, Micropython has historically lacked a decent high-level GUI library. Thankfully, that’s no longer the case, with [amirgon] porting LittlevGL to the platform.
Putting a GUI into a project with a screen seems simple, until one actually gets down to brass tacks. A simple button can consist of a background color, text, and a symbol – and that’s not even considering the use of shading or other visual effects. Having a library to handle the grunt work can massively cut down development time.
[...] There are other approaches to this problem, too – with MyOpenLab being a particularly versatile example.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 04, @01:55AM (1 child)
Learn C and you can benefit from decades of work by adults, instead of trying to use your toy languages for everything.
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Monday March 04, @02:02AM
Yeah, was gonna say, even an 8-bit ATTiny25 can run C or C++, as gcc has official support for AVR. Using Python for this kind of thing is pure stupidity and should not be enabled. I like Python well enough for what it's designed for, but this sure as hell isn't it.
This is the same kind of evil that's causing people to build performance-sensitive desktop apps in JavaScript.
"Sometimes the only thing more dangerous than a question is an answer." -Ferengi Rule of Acquisition #208
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday March 04, @02:15AM
Is there a good cross-platform curses-style library available? It's difficult to get something like that to work under a Windows cmd shell, but at least on Linux, the interactivity in curses apps gets faster over time as CPU speeds increase and pty code stays the same.
It's very handy to ssh in/out and reconnect to multiple emacsclient sessions in different screen/tmux windows, flipping between them quickly and never experiencing any significant lag to speak of.