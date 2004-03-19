Stories
Print Your City? 3-D Printing Is Revolutionizing Urban Futures

posted by chromas on Monday March 04, @10:55PM   Printer-friendly
Phoenix666 writes:

Phys.org:

Imagine cities equipped with flexible factories using local supply chains and locally sourced materials. These fabrication sites use waste materials, disassembled components and other sources to manufacture products digitally and customised for citizens. From prosthetic limbs to plastic waste used to create seating in city parks, to yes, a fridge, there are an increasing number of products being manufactured by local entrepreneurs.

Industrial manufacturing has begun this transition from degenerative to regenerative design (these are processes that restore and renew sources of energy and materials), also known as the circular economy. Waste, for example, is recirculated and fabricated to meet new needs such as energy production.

The fabrication city concept meets social, economic, governance and sustainable development goals. This is a tremendous incentive for cities to engage and establish new urban systems that are regenerative and restorative by design. The Fab City Global Initiative, begun in 2016, includes 27 participating municipalities and governments, among them Detroit, Amsterdam, Bhutan, Shenzhen, Ekurhuleni, Santiago de Chile, Boston and Paris.

In my day we called the "Circular Economy" "Garage Sale."

Original Submission


Print Your City? 3-D Printing Is Revolutionizing Urban Futures
  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday March 04, @11:18PM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Monday March 04, @11:18PM (#810043)

    Waste, for example, is recirculated and fabricated to meet new needs such as energy production.

    I guess it's all finally coming true [youtube.com].

  • (Score: 2) by krishnoid on Monday March 04, @11:36PM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Monday March 04, @11:36PM (#810047)

    In my day we called the "Circular Economy" "Garage Sale."

    Now that it's been a couple decades, I have to wonder how much (in dollars) eBay, craigslist, et al:

    • depressed the market for new stuff
    • increased income streams for reselling old stuff

    for various years. People talk about Amazon, but you have to figure that eBay has changed the retail economy in ways that might be more difficult to measure.

