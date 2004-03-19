19/03/04/2335202 story
posted by mrpg on Tuesday March 05, @02:00AM
Scientists from Heriot-Watt University have welded glass and metal together using an ultrafast laser system, in a breakthrough for the manufacturing industry.
Various optical materials such as quartz, borosilicate glass and even sapphire were all successfully welded to metals like aluminium, titanium and stainless steel using the Heriot-Watt laser system, which provides very short, picosecond pulses of infrared light in tracks along the materials to fuse them together.
The new process could transform the manufacturing sector and have direct applications in the aerospace, defence, optical technology and even healthcare fields.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 05, @02:04AM
Glass on spacecraft:
https://www.nasa.gov/centers/ames/research/2007/faq-shuttleglass.html [nasa.gov]
https://www.quora.com/What-kind-of-glass-do-they-use-in-space-shuttles [quora.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bob_super on Tuesday March 05, @02:07AM (2 children)
My warm hands hold a can of freeze spray are asking how strong your "weld" is, when exposed to different temperature expansion coefficients.
At least it won't rust like the LCS's Al / Steel mess, I hope ?
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Tuesday March 05, @02:23AM
My thought as well. Optic systems I've been involved in will sometimes isolate the borosilicate glass elements from metal retainers and baffles using a flexible potting material.
But for non-structural elements, such as adding metal reflectors to lens elements directly (and with good precision) this could be a game changer. Weather analysis shows high pressure zone of corporate patent flurries incoming.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 05, @02:23AM
Uranium glass has been used for this reason.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Tuesday March 05, @02:20AM
I wonder if this kind of technology could help with a project like repairing the old 15GP22 CRT tubes used in the RCA CT-100 (really, the first "mass produced" color TV model.) This particular tube used an extremely difficult to manufacture glass-metal-glass set-up, similar some to early monochrome tubes, but used very fiddly interchangeable focus mask, face-plate, etc. before the "lighthouse" method was established, which virtually all subsequent color CRTs of any type utilized to greatly simplify the manufacturing process. The 15GP22 is an amazing tube.
People have gone to great lengths to try to restore some of these extremely rare tubes, an amazing part of television history (and color CRTs in general.) For example, this project by John Yurkon:
http://www.earlytelevision.org/yurkon_15g_project.html [earlytelevision.org]
Amazing work...
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday March 05, @02:37AM
Buying something at $localStore, and getting it out of it's packaging without requiring a hospital visit.
