Fulfilling its 2017 promise to make Thunderbolt 3 royalty-free, Intel has given the specification for its high-speed interconnect to the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF), the industry group that develops the USB specification. The USB-IF has taken the spec and will use it to form the basis of USB4, the next iteration of USB following USB 3.2.
Thunderbolt 3 not only doubles the bandwidth of USB 3.2 Gen 2×2, going from 20Gb/s to 40Gb/s, it also enables the use of multiple data and display protocols simultaneously. We would expect the USB4 specification to be essentially a superset of the Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.2 specifications, thus incorporating both the traditional USB family of protocols (up to and including the USB 3.2 Gen 2×2) and the Thunderbolt 3 protocol in a single document. Down the line, this should translate into USB4 controllers that support the whole range of speeds.
People already get the names wrong, so the USB group has doubled down on bad naming.
USB 3.0 was straightforward enough. A USB 3.0 connection ran at 5Gb/s, and slower connections were USB 2 or even USB 1.1. The new 5Gb/s data rate was branded "SuperSpeed USB," following USB 2's 480Mb/s "High Speed" and USB 1.1's 12Mb/s "Full Speed."
But then USB 3.1 came along and muddied the waters. Its big new feature was doubling the data rate to 10Gb/s. The logical thing would have been to identify existing 5Gb/s devices as "USB 3.0" and new 10Gb/s devices as "USB 3.1." But that's not what the USB-IF did. For reasons that remain hard to understand, the decision was made to retroactively rebrand USB 3.0: 5Gb/s 3.0 connections became "USB 3.1 Gen 1," with the 10Gb/s connections being "USB 3.1 Gen 2." The consumer branding is "SuperSpeed USB 10Gbps."
What this branding meant is that many manufacturers say that a device supports "USB 3.1" even if it's only a "USB 3.1 Gen 1" device running at 5Gb/s. Meanwhile, other manufacturers do the sensible thing: they use "USB 3.0" to denote 5Gb/s devices and reserve "USB 3.1" for 10Gb/s parts.
USB 3.2 doubles down on this confusion. 5Gb/s devices are now "USB 3.2 Gen 1." 10Gb/s devices become "USB 3.2 Gen 2." And 20Gb/s devices will be... "USB 3.2 Gen 2×2." Because they work by running two 10Gb/s connections along different pairs of wires simultaneously, and it's just obvious from arithmetic that you'd number the generations "1, 2, 2×2." Perhaps they're named for powers of two, starting with zero? The consumer branding is a more reasonable "SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps."
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday March 05, @03:33AM (1 child)
USB 5G, and even 6G.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 05, @03:48AM
We are going 10G.
(Score: 2) by Apparition on Tuesday March 05, @03:38AM
Basing a whole new USB standard on Thunderbolt 3... What could possibly [soylentnews.org] go [lightbluetouchpaper.org] wrong [thunderclap.io]?
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Tuesday March 05, @03:45AM
The new designation will be "USB 4.0 gen 1x40" SuperHyper USB Totally Not Thunderbolt Stop Calling It That Speed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 05, @03:45AM
Let's go back to Rs232, at least we know the god damn things can transmit/receive.
"Universal", they said. Uni-fucking-versal.
Fuck.
(Score: 2) by RandomFactor on Tuesday March 05, @03:50AM
when Benson Leung [google.com] started testing USB C cables, now we'll have a whole new crop of equipment destroying shortcuts manufacturers can take.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 05, @03:54AM
Isn't Thunderbolt basically PCI, with all the DMA transfer capabilities to run behind the CPU's back? Is iommu isolation going to be mandatory part of the spec?