You heard me. You know how weak your user’s passwords likely are. You know your users are almost certainly sharing their passwords with multiple sites. You know that a compromise of your database could lead to significant damage coming to them. You know this because it happens all the time, all over the web.

You have a duty to protect the security and privacy of your userbase. They’ve entrusted you with their data, and it is on you to keep it safe. So why aren’t you doing everything possible to accomplish that task? For this blog, we are going to talk exclusively about password storage.

If you ask just about any security professional in the world how best to store a password, you’re liable to hear something about using a cryptographically secure hashing function “with a salt.” Some will go so far as to mention algorithms like Bcrypt or Scrypt. Very few will make any mention to how password policy plays a significant part in ensuring the security of any stored values.

But almost none of them, will even mention the word “pepper.” Now I suspect this isn’t malicious, (obviously). I think even most security professionals simply aren’t informed enough to know or act with regard to this concept.

So today we’re gonna work on that…