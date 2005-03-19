A vehicle traveling at 55 mph covers a distance greater than a football field in five seconds. With the average text taking approximately five seconds to read, that's at least a football field's worth of driver inattention. Texting while driving is dangerous, and possibly even fatal, especially in a highway work zone.

Now, researchers at the University of Missouri say drivers not paying attention—such as answering a phone call, a text message, or being distracted by a passenger—for any length of time are 29 times more likely to be involved in a collision or near collision in a highway work zone.

The results from this study could provide recommendations on "behavioral countermeasures" to state transportation agencies and the Federal Highway Administration, which are implementing countermeasures to decrease injuries and fatalities in a highway work zone. These recommendations include better public education, laws to ban texting and driving, and policies that deter driver distractions. The results could also be used when developing new technology, such as driverless vehicles.