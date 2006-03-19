The US National Security Agency (NSA) announces it has made its GHIDRA Software Reverse Engineering (SRE) framework available as open source. Key features of Ghidra are:

includes a suite of software analysis tools for analyzing compiled code on a variety of platforms including Windows, Mac OS, and Linux

capabilities include disassembly, assembly, decompilation, graphing and scripting, and hundreds of other features

supports a wide variety of processor instruction sets and executable formats and can be run in both user-interactive and automated modes

users may develop their own Ghidra plug-in components and/or scripts using the exposed API

The framework can be downloaded from https://ghidra-sre.org/. The page has a button labeled "SHA-256" but it seems to require Javascript for it to be displayed. A simple "view source" (you don't think I'm gonna let the NSA have execution permission on my computer!) of the page revealed:

3b65d29024b9decdbb1148b12fe87bcb7f3a6a56ff38475f5dc9dd1cfc7fd6b2 ghidra_9.0_PUBLIC_20190228.zip

Alternatively, it also seems to be available on GitHub.

