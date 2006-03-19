Stories
Genetic Factors Influence Human Brain Expansion

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday March 06, @11:16AM
from the that's-what-I-thought dept.
Science

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

An analysis published in JNeurosci of brain scans from more than 600 children and adolescents reveals genetically-mediated associations between the size of evolutionarily novel brain regions and intelligence test scores. Genetic influences on the brain follow the patterns of evolutionary expansion of the human brain relative to nonhuman primates.

Cerebral surface area has expanded dramatically over the course of human evolution. Brain regions that have undergone evolutionary expansion tend to follow a similar pattern during individual development. Despite these trends, brain structure can vary greatly between similar people. The relative contribution of genetic and environmental factors to individual differences in cerebral surface area in children has been unclear.

J. Eric Schmitt, Michael C. Neale, Liv S. Clasen, Siyuan Liu, Jakob Seidlitz, Joshua N. Pritikin, Alan Chu, Gregory L. Wallace, Nancy Raitano Lee, Jay N. Giedd, Armin Raznahan. A Comprehensive Quantitative Genetic Analysis of Cerebral Surface Area in Youth. The Journal of Neuroscience, 2019; 2248-18 DOI: 10.1523/JNEUROSCI.2248-18.2019

Genetic Factors Influence Human Brain Expansion
  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 06, @11:37AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 06, @11:37AM (#810665)

    The relative contribution of genetic and environmental factors to individual differences in cerebral surface area in children has been unclear.

    So now they know? But

    Despite these trends, brain structure can vary greatly between similar people.

    So which is it? Has been or continues to be?

