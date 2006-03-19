19/03/06/1449226 story
Someone shared on Trisquel's forums a direct email communication with Purism revealing the way the company avoids being fully transparent about the fact that their device does not offer better privacy when used *as a phone* — it has privacy advantages only when the phone functionality is completely turned off, in which case the questioner claims it is nothing more than a pocket (or even stationary) PC.
https://trisquel.info/en/forum/librem5-and-why-i-am-no-longer-interested
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 06, @07:35PM (1 child)
Everyone knows that everything sent over to the isp is being recorded. The point of these phones is that you know whether or not your phone is currently recording anything and/or connected to the isp.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday March 06, @07:39PM
Yea, this guy is an idiot. Nothing in the emails is the least bit surprising to someone who did basic research on what this phone is.