In a presentation at this year's RSA Conference, taking place in San Francisco this week, Dr L Jean Camp, a professor at Indiana University Bloomington in the US, and her doctoral candidate Sanchari Das, detailed their research into why people aren't using Yubico security keys or Google’s hardware tokens for multi-factor authentication (MFA).
For those who don't know: typically, you use these gadgets to provide an extra layer of security when logging into systems. You enter your username and password as usual, then plug the USB-based key into your computer and tap a button to activate it. The thing you're trying to log into checks the username and password are correct, and that the physical key is valid and tied to your account, before letting you in.
That means a crook has to know your username and password, and have your physical key to log in as you. We highly recommend you investigate activating MFA on your online accounts, particularly important ones such as your webmail.
What the pair found during their research work derails any previous assumptions that the lack of MFA uptake is because people are stupid, or can't use the technology. What it comes down to is education and communicating risk.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday March 07, @05:45AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 07, @05:48AM
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Thursday March 07, @05:54AM
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Thursday March 07, @05:57AM
What I would like is for companies to stop screwing up their security and leading to all these data breaches. It's gotten to the point even my friends don't want to give their credit card information to companies.
One friend refused to buy something from Nintendo because their information was already leaked for their Sony Playstation and Microsoft Xbox accounts from such breaches. People are tired of it!
Two factor auth would only lock their login down, not stop their info from getting leaked everywhere.
The other thing I'd like to see is a 2FA system I control. My own smart card that I tell the service to use. Not Yubico's stuff, and certainly not Google's.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 07, @05:57AM
