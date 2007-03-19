from the peek-poke dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
U.S. users are leaving Facebook by the millions, Edison Research says
All the bad press about Facebook might be catching up to the company. New numbers from Edison Research show an an estimated 15 million fewer users in the United States compared to 2017. The biggest drop is in the very desirable 12- to 34-year-old group. Marketplace Tech got a first look at Edison's latest social media research. It revealed almost 80 percent of people in the U.S. are posting, tweeting or snapping, but fewer are going to Facebook. Marketplace's Kimberly Adams talked with Larry Rosin, president of Edison Research.
[...] Adams: But if we look at Facebook's earnings report, they are still reporting an increasing number of active users. What's behind the difference between what the company is saying and what your survey found?
Rosin: When they're producing those numbers, they're typically talking about their global platform. This is a survey just of the USA. Furthermore, we're asking about usage. We're saying, "Do you currently use Facebook?" Facebook is probably measuring it on, "Do you ever open the app, or do you ever use it on any level?"
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Thursday March 07, @12:04PM (2 children)
Even if you are not "using" Facebook, they still use you. That Messenger on your phone you don't "use" is enough for them.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday March 07, @12:14PM (1 child)
Even so, it's about time that people begin to wake up, and to make their displeasure known. This could be the beginning of a revolution. We can hope so, anyway, can't we?
Have you hugged your
presidentugly dog today?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 07, @12:27PM
Use facebook? Then don't even think about it, its a no-brainer.