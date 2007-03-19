from the global-warming-vs-local-cooling dept.
The largest of the great lakes in the United States, Lake Superior
Lake Superior’s ice coverage has greatly surpassed expectations this year.
Earlier in the season, forecasters predicted the lake would reach a little more than 50 percent ice coverage this winter. But as of Friday, Lake Superior was over 85 percent covered, far exceeding the prediction and the lake’s long-term average of 55 percent, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory, or GLERL.
This year’s frigid conditions triggered the rapid expansion of the ice that exceeded predictions, said Jia Wang, a research ice climatologist and physical oceanographer at GLERL.
[...] Earlier this week, ice coverage increased about 10 percent within 12 hours, rising from around 75 percent at 2 p.m. Wednesday to nearly 85 percent by 2 a.m. Thursday.
[...] The last time the lake ice reached 100 percent coverage was 1996, which is the only time 100 percent coverage on Lake Superior has been noted since records started in 1973, according to GLERL data.
http://www.ironmountaindailynews.com/news/local-news/2019/03/lake-superior-ice-coverage-nears-90-percent-exceeding-predictions/
[Updated to fix title; changed "Exceeds 90 Percent" to be "Exceeds 85 Percent". --martyb]
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 07, @03:29PM
His denial of global warming is making the lake freeze up again!
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday March 07, @03:38PM (4 children)
Number of days below -10C here this year: 0, way way way below expectation
Number of days I've worn longjohns in the last 3 years: 0, way way way way way below expectation (I'm getting older, for pity's sake, I should be feeling it more.)
There you go, a north-eastern european local weather story to complement the north-eastern american weather story.
If vaccination works, then why doesn't eucharist protect kids against Christianity?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday March 07, @03:47PM
There have been a lot of AC-submitted "damn, the world is so cold" stories lately.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 07, @03:55PM
It is possible we will see every country/continent/region individually cooling while still having global warming:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simpson%27s_paradox [wikipedia.org]
So even though everyone feels colder, and locally (everywhere) it really is colder, the earth as a whole is still warming.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday March 07, @04:21PM (1 child)
Would be interesting if this sudden increase in greenhouse gasses leads to a "polar wobble" that effectively covers more of the surface in white, triggering a snowball earth scenario even with the higher greenhouse effect.
To one's enemies: may you live in interesting times.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 07, @04:31PM
You don't need a "polar wobble", just more clouds.
(Score: 2) by Appalbarry on Thursday March 07, @04:03PM (5 children)
The largest of the great lakes in the United States
Lake Superior is not even remotely "in" the United States. Its shores, and ice, are shared by two distinct nations.
You know that the rest of the world laughs at American's incredible lack of knowledge anything outside their borders? (Or where they're bombing the hell out of the place.)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 07, @04:11PM (2 children)
No one I know has any idea why the US has been bombing Syria. I I turn the radio to "DNC station" they always talk about how important it is to keep doing this for "strategic reasons" but never explain what these reasons are. It is stuff like "the US will appear weak if we don't keep bombing Syria".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 07, @04:23PM (1 child)
1. no one wants to "keep bombing Syria"
2. *remaining* in Syria has strategic reasons, mostly because US gave Iraq to Iran and such. And Syria will now remain with Iran/Russia. Staying in Syria prevents that from happening, like a thorn in the ass of Assad.
3. #2 would be told by GOP if it was democratic president that wanted to leave Syria
4. #2 is supported by military, because military.
5. leaving Syria really, really will fuck up the Kurds .. and no one will ever trust America in the future for anything. so yeah, there is that. If you want to fuck over the allies that actually defeated ISIS, then leave Syria and leave them for Assad/Russians/Turkey to "clean up".
US has no allies left in Middle East except for the Kurds. And yes, I'm looking at Israel here.... they are as much of an ally as Saudis are. Allies of convenience.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 07, @04:41PM
To be "a thorn in the ass" of some guy no one has heard of? What a great reason. Don't forget to pay your fair share of that $15 billion/year.[1]
[1] http://www.thefiscaltimes.com/2018/04/11/Cost-War-Syria-Rising [thefiscaltimes.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 07, @04:12PM
Hush, you in Kanookistan! There is only America and the Not America.
(Score: 2) by TheFool on Thursday March 07, @04:46PM
Hey... as someone who grew up not too far from Superior, I'm just glad when Americans remember to draw the Upper Peninsula on a map. It's not uncommon to see Huron, Michigan, and Superior depicted as one giant void bordering Wisconsin. Or maybe they think the UP is part of Canada, I'm not sure.
Still, I think it's fine to call it "in" both places. It's the largest lake in Canada, too.